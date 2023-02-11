HOLMEN — There was a splash of new mixed with a lot of the old at Saturday’s WIAA Division 1 wrestling sectional at Holmen High School.

The host Vikings won their eighth straight regional title by crowning seven individual champions and scoring 293 points, but West Salem/Bangor provided a new twist on the final results.

The Catbirds, competing as a Division 1 program for the first time, placed second (240) and will join Holmen in a team sectional Tuesday at Eau Claire North after emerging from the regional field of eight teams.

The Vikings and Catbirds both advanced 13 wrestlers to next Saturday’s individual Eau Claire North Sectional and met in a handful of title bouts at the Bernie L. Ferry Field House.

The most significant probably came at 120 pounds, where Holmen sophomore Turner Campbell dropped for postseason and ran into West Salem/Bangor senior Bradyn Glasspoole. Campbell (34-6) pinned Glasspoole (44-6) in 1 minute, 47 seconds to win that bracket.

“He likes the single leg, and I was just trying to punch an underhook to the side he shoots the single leg on,” said Campbell, who wrestled Glasspoole for the first time. “That’s where I could control the match.”

That underhook felt like it dominated the match until Campbell found the opening he needed to throw Glasspoole to his back for the pin.

Campbell was joined as a champion by teammates Camden Thiele (24-17, 113), Preston Kratochvill (28-2, 132), Andrew Weiss (24-10, 138), Matt McBride (37-10, 152), Benson Swatek (22-10, 160) and Ron White (35-10, 220).

Kaleb Runde (21-10, 106), AJ Alesch (15-16, 126), Jared Rotering (5-4, 145), Zach Sherfield (10-9, 195) and Tristen Brennan (13-8, 285) all finished second for the Vikings.

Freshman Teghan Moore (32-11) gave the Catbirds their first Division 1 regional champion when he handed Holmen’s Kaleb Runde (21-10) a 4-1 loss in the 106-pound final.

He said there wasn’t much talk among the coaches or team about the jump from Division 2. The Catbirds just wanted to go out and compete the way they knew they could.

Coach Josh Brewer’s team has five wrestlers with more than 30 victories on its roster and has been boosted by a return from injury by senior Luke Noel (25-1) at 195. Noel won all three of his regional matches by pin and finished Eau Claire North’s Jin Yang in 3:43 for the championship.

Moore said the transition from youth to high school wrestling took a little time but that he reached his comfort level pretty quickly.

“The kids you wrestle are a lot harder because up here you could be wrestling a senior or junior,” Moore said. “In youth, you always wrestled someone your age and weight.

“But after the first few duals, you just get used to it.”

Andy Johnson (40-10, 170), Miles Olson (26-12, 182) and Noel rounded out West Salem/Bangor’s list of individual champions. Glasspoole finished second and Nick Ziegler (20-12, 126), Brett Plomedahl (18-4, 132), Isaiah Murphy (6-5, 145), Trevor Arentz (38-9) and Cody Petersen (40-12, 160) brought home third-place finishes for the Catbirds.

Devon Lietzau (32-6, 126) and Cadence Zwiefel (32-7, 285) both won brackets for Sparta, and Gavin Finch (40-4, 145) brought home a title for Tomah.

Logan/Central didn’t get a bracket winner, but Yang and Daylin Haney (31-12, 138) both placed second.

West Salem/Bangor draws Marshfield and Holmen wrestles Menomonie in semifinal matches on Tuesday. The winners then square off to determine the team state qualifier.