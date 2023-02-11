The Aquinas High School wrestling team has had its eyes on qualifying the WIAA Division 3 team state tournament all season.

But a related event in the postseason began Saturday, and the Blugolds unveiled a new lineup to tackle the individual side of things at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.

Eight Aquinas wrestlers shifted down one weight class for the Aquinas Sectional, and it led to a team championship. The Blugolds wrestled their way to 350½ points to easily outdistance second-place runner-up Pittsville (167) and earn a spot in Tuesday’s team sectional hosted by Cashton.

Third-ranked Aquinas will wrestle fifth-ranked Iowa-Grant/Highland in one sectional semifinal, while Pittsville meets top-ranked Fennimore in the other. Semifinal winners then dual for a spot at the team state tournament.

“The thing I’m most excited about is team sectionals on Tuesday,” said Aquinas senior Tate Flege, who dropped from 160 pounds to 152 and won his bracket. “Hopefully, we can move on to team state because that’s something we’ve been wanting to do.”

Flege (33-4) won all three of his matches by pin and finished New Lisbon’s Dylan O’Brien (3-11) in 50 seconds during the title bout. He was one of nine champions crowned by Aquinas, which advanced 13 wrestlers to next Saturday’s Richland Center Sectional.

Roger Flege (31-6, 106), Jake Fitzpatrick (35-1, 113), Jesse Penchi (12-10, 138), Zach Malin (23-10, 145), Calvin Hargrove (33-6, 160), David Malin (35-3, 170), Tyson Martin (34-4, 195) and Brady Lehnherr (12-2, 220) also won titles for Aquinas.

Waylon Hargrove (28-11, 126) and Trevor Paulson (17-17, 132) added second-place finishes for the Blugolds.

The shift began with Marcus Klar moving down to 120 and continued through Malin’s drop from 182 to 170. Flege said those changes were discussed earlier in the season and implemented when it was determined that everyone could hit the necessary weight.

“We were thinking about that for most of the season, and I think we decided at Bi-State that we were all going to drop down.

“Coach (Deke Stanek) gave us our dissent plans, and it hasn’t been too bad. All of us doing it together really helped with the weight cut.”

Brookwood’s Dylan Powell (34-5) won at 120, Blair-Taylor Jackson Shramek (42-3) at 182

Mineral Point Regional

MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Westby finished eighth (74½) and De Soto ninth (60) in a meet won by top-ranked Fennimore (322).

Westby’s Jayden Geier (39-11, 106) led those teams with a second-place finish, and he is one of three Norsemen who qualified for the Richland Center Sectional.

Garrett Vatland (38-9, 145) and Ty Nottestad (37-15, 285) placed third and Ryan Hawkins (19-19, 113) fourth for Westby.

The Pirates were led by a fourth-place finish from Seth Greeno (36-12, 152), who is their only sectional qualifier.

Division 2

Richland Center Regional

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — Top-ranked Prairie du Chien claimed the team title with 274 points, and the G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro co-op just missed out on team sectionals with a third-place finish and team score of 214½.. Lodi placed second (256½).

The Blackhawks have 10 individual qualifiers for next Saturday’s Wisconsin Dells Sectional after celebrating six regional finalists and four champions.

Drake Ingham (33-9, 126), Rhett Koenig (45-2, 138), Jeremiah Avery (44-6, 160) and Blake Thiry (44-2, 195) all won titles for Prairie du Chien, which wrestles in Tuesday’s team sectional hosted by Lodi.

Drew Hird (27-12, 145) and Luke Kramer (43-6, 152) added second-place finishes for the Blackhawks.

The Titans were led by champions Jackson Blaken (42-9, 132) and Ben Peterson (44-4, 170) and have eight sectional qualifiers. Carson Koss (35-11, 138) gave the team a second-place finish.