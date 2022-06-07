WIAA sectional baseball: Aquinas, Viroqau, Bangor advance to finals

Three Coulee Region baseball teams moved within one victory of the WIAA state tournament with sectional semifinal victories on Tuesday.

Aquinas and Viroqua advanced to 5 p.m. championship games in Division 3, while Bangor did the same in Division 4.

The Blugolds beat Elk Mound 4-3 on a game-ending double play with the bases loaded in the top of the seventh inning. Aquinas now plays St. Croix Falls in the 5 p.m. championship game at Copeland Park.

Viroqua beat Marshall 7-4 in Prairie du Chien to qualify for a championship game against Cuba City. Bangor opened its Division 4 sectional in Muscoda, Wis., with a 3-1 semifinal win over Ithaca. The Cardinals are playing Pecatonica in the sectional final.

