WIAA sectional baseball: Bangor qualifies for first state tournament since 1996; Viroqua falls in finals

MUSCODA, Wis. — The Bangor High School baseball team is headed to the WIAA state tournament for the first time since 1996.

The Cardinals clinched that trip by beating both Ithaca and Pecatonica on Tuesday in a Division 4 sectional hosted by Riverdale, and Bangor (21-5) completed the tournament with two victories that extended its winning streak to four games since a 2-1 loss to Division 1 Holmen.

The Cardinals used the pitching of Chase Horstman and Ashton Michek to take care of the Bulldogs and Vikings by a combined eight runs.

Bangor beat Ithaca 3-1 in a semifinal matchup that led to a 9-3 victory over Pecatonica. The Cardinals beat Algoma 5-2 for the Division 3 title at Wausau, Wis., in 1996, and these wins give them the chance to duplicate that performance.

Teams will be seeded for the tournament, which begins June 14 at Neuroscience Group Field in Grand Chute, Wis.

The Division 4 semifinal games take place the morning of June 15 with the championship game scheduled for June 16.

Outfielder Dawson Daines was 1 for 2 and drove in all three Bangor runs against Ithaca. He hit a two-run single in the second inning and added a sacrifice fly in the third.

Horstman pitched the first five innings and struck out five, walked two and allowed two hits.

Michek, a senior who has pitched four no-hitters this season, struck out four and gave up one hit over the final two innings.

After saving the first game, Michek was the winner in the second, pitching into the sixth inning. Horstman finished that one, which included a five-run fourth inning that allowed Bangor to pull away from a 4-3 advantage.

Division 3

Prairie du Chien Sectional

Viroqua 7, Marshall 4

Cuba City 3, Viroqua 2 (9)

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks (22-8) had a 13-game winning streak come to an end when the Cubans scored in the bottom of the ninth inning in the championship game.

Senior Griffin Olson was 2 for 4 with a double, a triple and two RBI in the semifinal victory. He also struck out nine, walked three and allowed three hits over 6⅓ innings.

Center fielder Ben Fergot also doubled and drove in two runs for Viroqua, which scored five runs for a 5-1 lead in the bottom of the third inning.

Casey Kowalczyk, Jackson Hoyum and Kevin Lendosky all had two hits for the Blackhawks, who finished with 11.

Viroqua took a 2-1 lead in the championship game with a two-run third inning that included RBI at-bats from Kowalczyk and Kamden Oliver. But the Blackhawks also committed two errors that led to two unearned runs in the loss.

Olson was 3 for 5, and Tyler Quackenbush pitched 4⅓ innings and struck out two without a walk and allowed seven hits. Kowalczyk pitched the final four innings and struck out six and allowed one unearned run — the winner — on two hits.

Kowalczyk also had a pair of hits.

