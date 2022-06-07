WIAA sectional baseball: Blugolds denied state berth by St. Croix Falls

The baseball rolled toward second base before passing it, skipping by the glove of a diving Eddie Peters and into Copeland Park's center field.

As two runners came around to score on the single, a tough job for the Aquinas High School baseball team immediately became tougher.

The Blugolds had their hands full against St. Croix Falls pitcher Brayden Olson with a spot in the WIAA Division 3 state tournament on the line on Tuesday evening, but they were holding their own.

Until that two-out single by Dylan Smith in the bottom of the fourth inning, anyway.

Smith's hit — one of four by the Saints — was the deciding blow as St. Croix Falls stopped the Aquinas season short of a state tournament with a 3-0 victory in a sectional championship game.

The Blugolds (24-4), who tied for the MVC championship this season and won their second straight regional championship, were able to put some runner on base but couldn't get a timely hit against Olson.

"That guy's gonna be a D-! pitcher or baseball player," Aquinas third baseman Riley Klar said of Olson, who struck out nine and walked one while allowing five hits over 6⅓ innings. "We put five hits on the board and did a decent job, but we just ran into some bad stuff."

Aquinas stranded three runners in scoring position and had three runners thrown out on the bases after reaching safely. Its hitters also looked at the third strike five times because Olson wouldn't allow them to get comfortable in the batter's box.

"He threw three pitches," Klar said of Olson. "He had a fastball that touched 90 (miles per hour), a curveball that hit 76 and a changeup that hit 76. And we never knew what was coming.

"It was hard to react to."

But Aquinas did have its chances.

Kole Keppel was hit by a pitch with one out in the second inning, but Olson picked him off at first base before getting Kyle Keppel to ground out to first base and end the inning.

Chris Wilson hit a two-out triple to right field in the third inning, but Olson struck out Jack Christensen swinging on a 3-2 pitch to end that threat.

Calvin Hargrove was hit by a pitch with one out in the fourth and pinch runner Isaac Kujak entered the game for him. Klar singled to right on the next at-bat, and Kujak stumbled after rounding second base to get stuck in a rundown that led to him being tagged for the second out.

Kole Keppel returned to the plate with Klar at second and struck out looking for the final out of that inning.

Wilson, batting ninth and playing right field with a brace on his right knee, was 2 for 3 and had the biggest day at the plate for the Blugolds. He also singled to lead off the sixth as Aquinas scored twice to come back from a one-run deficit and beat Elk Mound 4-3 in the semifinal game.

The Mounders came back from a 2-0 deficit with three runs in the top of the sixth.

The Blugolds, who posted a 48-7 record the past two seasons, responded with a crazy rally that led to two runs in the bottom of the inning, and it started with the Wilson single to right.

A Christenson sacrifice moved Wilson to second, and a Peters groundout put him on third. Calvin Hargrove then beat out an infield single to score Wilson and went to second base when the throw got by the first baseman.

Klar was given first base by Elk Mound before Kole Keppel drew a walk, but Hargrove went for a steal of third base on the fourth ball, and a bad throw from behind the plate to third allowed him to score the go-ahead run.

Hargrove was 2 for 3 with an RBI, and Klar and Michael Lium each drove in a run for the Blugolds to make Kahler Key's three-hit pitching stand up. Key struck out five, walked two and allowed one earned run over 5-plus innings.

Peters pitched the top of the seventh for Aquinas, and single a hit batter and a walk loaded the bases with one out. Jerome Delikowski then hit a grounder to shortstop Will Deets, who tossed to Kole Keppel, who turned the double play to end the game.

"It was a really dramatic way to end it," Wilson said. "We had to come back down a little bit to be ready for the next team, and we did.

"We hung with them, and their No. 2 pitcher is good, too, but they saved their 1 (Olson) for us, and we ran into a bit of a buzz saw."

Wilson was playing on an injured posterior cruciate ligament and still had three hits. He played with a brace that didn't seem to slow him down a bit.

"He got hurt and couldn't play in regionals, but he was getting better every day," Aquinas coach Scott Bagniefski said of Wilson. "The last couple of days, he's had great at-bats at practice and great rounds of (batting practice). Today, he almost took (Olson) yard with that triple, and I'm happy for him having a great day."

As for the final matchup? Bagniefski agreed with Wilson about running into a buzz saw.

"We knew, and we prepared really well all week," he said. "We turned the pitching machine up and did everything we could offensively to prepare the guys.

"I thought out at-bats were good. I'm proud of the our guys the way they approached it, and a hit here and the always make the difference, and (St. Croix Falls) had the one up the middle. But great pitching always beats hitting, and when you run into a (future) Division I kid like that, it's tough."

