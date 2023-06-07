VIROQUA — The Cuba City High School baseball team was threatening to pull even with Aquinas during the seventh inning of a WIAA Division 3 sectional championship game at the Viroqua Park Bowl on Tuesday evening.

With runners getting leads from second and third base, Riley Rosenkranz — the player who sent a two-run single to right field in the third inning — hit a high pop fly that sailed to the left of Aquinas first baseman Kyle White.

White drifted into foul territory and tried to locate the ball.

“I lost it in the sun at first, and I was tripping a little bit,” the sophomore said of the situation he faced. “But I was able to gather my thoughts and catch the ball.”

That out and a strikeout of Max Lucey by Aquinas teammate Alex Peters were the finishing touches on a very complete effort by the Blugolds (22-2), who clinched their seventh sectional title and trip to the state tournament with a 4-0 semifinal win over Bangor and 4-2 championship win over Cuba City.

There were plenty of ways to look when doling out credit for the victories, but White’s defense was definitely one of them. White also stopped a sharp grounder for the final out of the fourth inning as a Cuba City player stood on third base and made another nice play on a ground ball for the first out of the third after the Cubans put two runners on base.

“He saved me on a throw, and he’s been working hard at scooping and stretching,” Aquinas junior Will Deets said after holding the Cubans to six hits over five innings as the winning pitcher. He’s helped us out a lot over there, and he did again today.”

That defense gave the top-ranked Blugolds a spot in the Division 3 semifinals of the state tournament at Grand Chute, Wis., next week.

Aquinas will play the first or second game of a session that begins at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Fox Cities Stadium. St. Croix Falls (26-3), Kiel (24-2) and Random Lake (18-9) also won sectionals on Tuesday and will be part of the seeded state field.

Aquinas coach Mike Dee said he has watched the sophomore grow by leaps and bounds with his glove since the season began in March.

“Kyle has come an enormous, enormous distance since the middle of March,” Dee said. “He has probably made more improvement than anybody in the infield, and he is the real deal on defense.

“He’s played exceptionally well for the last month. He’s played loose and relaxed and athletic. He was not any of those things back in March, so I give him a lot of credit that through a lot of work, he has improved and turned into a really good — really good — first baseman.”

White also made a couple of good plays on low throws that turned into outs in addition to hitting an RBI single and scoring a run in the title win over the Cubans, who won last year’s Division 3 state championship.

Aquinas will play in its first state tournament since 2017 after beating two teams that played for titles at Fox Cities Stadium last June. The Blugolds’ 4-0 win over the Cardinals — last year’s Division 4 second-place finishers — was just as impressive as the one over the Cubans that clinched the title.

Aquinas pitchers Tanner Peterson, Deets and Peters — all juniors — combined to pitch 14 innings for the Blugolds. They collectively allowed eight hits and two earned runs while striking out 13 batters and walking just one against two teams that combined for a 40-9 record this spring.

Deets and Peters benefited from an RBI single by White, an RBI double by Ben Corsi and and a two-run single by Cullen Sackman against the Cubans. All four of those runs came in the second innings.

Peterson was the beneficiary of a big offensive game from Calvin Hargrove against Bangor. Hargrove went 2 for 2 with a walk and tripled home two runs during a three-run third inning that put Aquinas in front for good.

Hargrove added an RBI single in the fifth as Peterson held Bangor hitless until one out was recorded in the fifth inning. The Cardinals had only put one runner aboard until that point, and it came on an error to open the top of the third.