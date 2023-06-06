VIROQUA -- Tanner Peterson was ready to rise to the occasion for his Aquinas High School baseball team on Tuesday.

Handed the baseball and the challenge of facing Bangor in a WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal at the Viroqua Park Bowl on Tuesday, the junior was determined to come through for his team.

There were some nerves at first while matching up with a team that was Division 4 state runner-up last season, but Peterson was calm. He took his time, and he threw the pitches he wanted to throw and spotted them where he wanted them to be.

As a result, the Cardinals didn't make a lot of solid contact, and the Blugolds pulled out a 4-0 victory that put them in a sectional championship game against either Dodgeville or Cuba City at 4 p.m. today.

Senior catcher Calvin Hargrove hit a two-run double and an RBI single to lead top-ranked and top-seeded Aquinas (21-2) to its eighth straight victory. Dodgeville (21-4) is playing defending Division 3 state champ Cuba City (20-5) in the second semifinal now.

Peterson became the first pitcher to shut out the Cardinals all season, and he struck out five while allowing three hits.

"It feels really good, but we just have to keep going," Peterson said. "We have to play our game."

Aquinas only had six hits against Chase Horstman, but two errors led to three unearned runs. Hargrove's two-run triple highlighted a three-run third.

Bangor made its best threat in the sixth, when junior Samuel Cropp led off with a double and stole third base. Peterson got out of it with a pop fly and two groundouts.

The Cardinals also put their leadoff runner on in the seventh, but a strikeout and double play ended the game.

"He kept the ball down, and his two-seam moves, and hitters were getting over the top of it," said Hargrove, who was 2 for 2 with a walk and stolen base. "He produced ground balls, and he was relaxed on the mound.and didn't let the moment get too big."