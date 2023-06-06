VIROQUA — Alex Peters started missing the strike zone on his first pitch, and the Cuba City High School baseball team tried to take advantage.

The Cubans put two runner on in the top of the seventh inning of the WIAA Division 3 sectional championship game against Aquinas, and wild pitch by Peters put runners at second and third base.

Max Lucey worked the count full from the batter's box as Peters tried to record the final out. Peters got Lucey to swing and miss at the seventh pitch of the final at-bat, and that sealed the Blugolds' 4-2 victory at the Viroqua Park Bowl on Tuesday.

Top-ranked Aquinas (22-2) won its seventh sectional and first since 2017 by beating a Division 4 state runner-up from last season — Bangor — and the defending Division 3 state champion — Cuba City — in the same day.

"It feels great, but we still have to work toward what are, hopefully, two more games," Peters said. "We have to stick with our routine, but it feels great to get out of this sectional against two really good teams."

The Blugolds, who will play next in a Tuesday session that begins at 2:30 p.m. at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis., won the sectional with a balance of timely hitting, solid defense and timely hitting.

Juniors Tanner Peterson, Will Deets and Peters combined to allow the Cardinals and Cubans eight hits and two earned runs over 14 innings. Bangor was held to three singles by Peterson in a 4-0 shutout during the semifinal, and Deets and Peters took care of Cuba City.

Senior Calvin Hargrove hit a two-run triple in the win over Bangor, and Ben Corsi blasted an RBI double that was immediately followed by a two-run single from sophomore Cullen Sackman against the Cubans.

Sackman's big hit highlighted a four-run second inning that lightened the load on Deets, who started the game on the pitcher's mound.

Deets pitched the first five innings and struck out six without walking a batter. He allowed three hits and two earned runs. Peters pitched the last two and allowed three hits and a walk, but he got the final two outs with two runners on the get the save.

"We were up 1-0 at the time, but it was nice to go up 2-0," Corsi said of his double to left field, which scored sophomore Kyle White. "We also got a single after my hit, and it really gave us a jolt there to get to 4-0."

Calvin Hargrove reach safely four time sin the two games, and Waylon Hargrove and Sackman each reached three times against Cuba City. Waylon Hargrove, a freshman, was 2 for 2 with a walk and run scored.

The Blugolds' four-run second inning was answered with a two-run top of the third from Cuba City. Gavin Vaassen was hit by a pitch to lead off, and Henry Kruser followed with a single.

Riley Rosencranz later pushed a two-run single to right field after two outs were recorded to cut the Aquinas lead in half. Deets got out of the jam by getting Lucey to pop up to shallow center field.

For more on this big day for the Blugolds, check lacrossetribune.com Wednesday night and the print edition of the La Crosse Tribune on Thursday.