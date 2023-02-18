EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The Holmen High School boys wrestling team had one champion and two second-place finishers at Saturday's WIAA Division 1 Eau Claire North Sectional, and all three will continue their seasons next weekend at the Kohl Center n Madison.

Sophomore Turner Campbell (37-6) won his 120-pound bracket, and junior Preston Kratochvill (30-3, 132) and senior Matt McBride (39-11, 152) advanced to championship matches but lost them.That trio makes up 60 percent of the Coulee Region's qualifiers for the upcoming individual state meet, which begins Thursday and concludes Saturday.

Tomah senior Gavin Finch (42-5) and West Salem/Bangor senior Andy Johnson (42-12) also qualified for state with second-place finishes on Saturday.

Campbell made his state debut as a freshman 113-pounder, but a pretty dominant day gave him a second chance up one weight class next week.

Campbell, who lost his first-round state match a year ago, didn't leave much question in any of his sectional matches.

He started by pinning Hudson's Austin Krenz in 17 seconds and followed that up with a technical fall over Marshfield's Easton Ledden in the semifinal round. The eighth-ranked Campbell them handed 10th-ranked Luke Karnish (38-6Z) of New Richmond an 8-0 defeat in the championship match.

Kratochvill, a fifth-place state finisher at 132, goes back at the same weight after winning two matches and losing one.

Kratochvill, who is ranked fifth by Wisconsin Grappler, qualified for the title bout with a 50-second quarterfinal pin of Hayward/Northwood's Noah Christianson (30-16) and a 51-second semifinal pin of West Salem/Bangor's Brett Plomedahl (21-5).

That led to a rematch with top-ranked Kellen Aure (37-2), which Aure won 2-1. It was the second one-point loss to Aure for Kratochvill, who didn't have to wrestle for second place.

McBride, a first-time individual qualifier, also won his first two matches before a setback in the final.

He started with a pin at 1:35 against Hayward/Northwood's James Buckholtz and continued with a 19-11 major decision over River Falls' Jacob Range (36-8) in the semifinals. Fifth-ranked Caleb Dennee (42-5) of Marshfield then beat McBride by technical fall for the championship.

Finch was a qualifier but didn't place at 126 as a junior, and was dominant in his first two matches at 145 on Saturday.

Finch, ranked eighth, pinned Hudson's Brock Bjerke in 2:38, then took care of Superior's Jason Thomas (41-9) via technical fall. Finch settled for second place after fourth-ranked Hoyt Blaskowski (46-3) pinned him in 5:35.

Johnson placed second at 170 before pushing the state's sixth-ranked wrestler in the finals. He pinned Hayward/Northwood's Anthony Aranda in 1:35 and Hudson's Dawson Clymer (37-12) in 3:17 before running into Marshfield's Owen Griesbach.

Griesbach held off Johnson in a 7-5 match to win the bracket. Johnson did not have to wrestle for second place.