RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — The Aquinas High School boys wrestling team did a pretty good job of shaking off a WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal dual loss just a few days after it happened.

The Blugolds set a program record by advancing eight wrestlers through the Richland Center Sectional and qualifying them for the individual state meet at the Kohl Center next weekend.

Aquinas has more individual state qualifiers than any other area team, and senior Tate Flege (37-4), junior David Malin (39-3) and freshman Tyson Martin (38-4) lead the way with bracket championships on Saturday.

The top three finishers in Divisions 2 and 3 earned spots in state brackets, meaning the Blugolds have five additional qualifiers.

Junior Jake Fitzpatrick (38-2, 113), senior Calvin Hargrove (36-7, 160) and junior Brady Lehnherr (220) all added second-place finishes, and freshman Roger Flege (35-7, 106) and junior Jesse Penchi (15-12) placed third for Aquinas.

Tate Flege, ranked second by Wisconsin Grappler, gave the Blugolds their first title victory at 152 pounds, and he started his run of three victories with a pin of De Soto's Seth Greeno (36-14) in the quarterfinal round. He then beat Jaxon Busse (35-10) 8-2 to advance to a championship bout against third-ranked Ashton Miess of Riverdale.

Flege beat Miess 5-0 for the title and chance to follow up a third-place state finish from last season.

Malin, another third-place state finisher form last season, used three one-sided matches at 170 to get a return trip to Madison. He beat Riverdale's Dietrich Buchholz by technical fall before doing the same to Independence/Gilmanton's Gavin Bragger (39-11) in the semifinals.

Malin, ranked first at his weight, handed Fennimore's Nathan Blaschke (35-16) a 12-2 major decision for the championship.

Martin strolled through his first sectional and had little trouble becoming a first-time state qualifier in his first opportunity.

Martin, ranked second in the state, pinned Mineral Point's Graham Fitzsimmons in 1:40 in the quarterfinal round before finishing Iowa-Grant/Highland's Bode Bokopp (32-18) via technical fall.

That set up a championship match with third-ranked Ryan McCartney of Lancaster. Martin beat McCartney (33-8) by technical fall to put an exclamation point on his day.

Fitzpatrick, who won last year's Division 3 championship at 106, was stopped short of the title Saturday by second-ranked Brett Birchman.

Birchman handed the top-ranked junior a 6-2 loss in the 113 final. Fitzpatrick didn't have to wrestle back for second place.

Hargrove qualified for the championship match with a pin and major decision before Fennimore's Tristan Steldt found a way to beat him 8-7. A fifth-place state finisher as a junior, Hargrove did not have to wrestle back for second place.

Lehnherr did have to wrestle for second place and won the match. He won by pin in the quarterfinal before a forfeit moved Lehnherr to the championship.

Ithaca/Weston's Marshall Sellf won that bout by pin at 3:13 before Lehnherr came back to beat Lancaster's Paxton Hanke by pin in 34 seconds for the last qualifying spot.

Roger Flege and Penchi both lost semifinal matches and came back with wins for their third-place finishes. Flege closed out with a 9-0 major decision over Fennimore's Cade Birchman, and Penchi beat Fennimore's Jayden Glasbrenner 4-2 in sudden victory for third.

Westby has a pair of state qualifiers in senior Garrett Vatland and sophomore Jayden Geier.

Vatland (42-10) posted a second-place finish at 145 and Geier (41-12) did the same at 106.

Vatland won four of five matches, falling out of title contention in the semifinal round.

He came back with two pins and a decision to get second. Vatland finished his day with a pin of Fennimore's Syler Zdanczewicz in the second-place match.

Geier won three of four matches and advanced to the championship bout, where a loss to Pecatonica/Argyle's Aidan Gruenenfelder (48-0) took him down. Geier did not have to wrestle for second.

Brookwood senior Dylan Powell and Blair-Taylor junior Jackson Shramek also qualified with top-three finishes.

Powell was third at 120 and Shramek third at 182.