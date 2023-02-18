WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — The Prairie du Chien High School boys wrestling team assured itself of two more full weekends at Saturday's WIAA Division 2 Wisconsin Dells Sectional.

The Blackhawks, who on Tuesday qualified for the Division 2 team state tournament the first weekend of march, advanced seven wrestlers to next weekend's individual state tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Sophomore Blake Thiry (49-2) won the team's only championship at 195 pounds, but Prairie du Chien had six second-place finishes to give Thiry plenty of practice company this week.

Thiry was joined at the top of the podium by G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro senior Ben Peterson (48-4), who won the 170-pound bracket.

Thiry didn't finish any of his opponents early, but he only gave up one point in three victories. He first beat Lomira's Warren Sauer 5-0 and then Mayville's Ayden Grulke (32-6) 7-1.

Thiry, who is ranked fourth by Wisconsin Grappler, then beat Kewaskum's Dylan Soyk (43-7) 2-0 for the championship. Soyk is ranked seventh at 195.

Peterson had even less trouble in winning his bracket.

The senior started with a 45-second pin of Omro's Jacob Calkins and followed that up with a 9-4 victory over Mauston/Necedah's Hayden Gylin. Peterson beat Prairie du Chien's Brogan Brewer (43-9) by pin at 3:22 in the championship match.

Brewer turned around and won his wrestleback by pin at 5:56 over Gylin for true second,

Drake Ingham (36-11, 126), Rhett Koenig (47-3, 138), Luke Kramer (47-8, 152), Jeremiah Avery (48-8, 160) and Bryce Lenzendorf (30-17, 182) also posted second-place finishes for the Blackhawks.

Koenig, who is trying to win his fourth state championship, was denied a sectional title when Winneconne's Brody Hart (23-1) handed him a 5-2 loss.

Ingham also lost his championship match and advanced as runner-up without having to wrestle again.

Kramer, Avery and Lenzendorf all had matches after championship losses, and Kramer won his by pin. Avery won by major decision and Lenzendorf received an injury default.

Peterson will be joined at the Kohl Center by three Titan teammates.

Colton Koss (40-13, 106), Jackson Blaken (44-10, 132) and Alex Wieczorek (34-16, 220) all finished among the top three.

Blaken was a second-place finisher with wins in his first two matches before a loss in the finals. Blaken swewed up second place with that loss and didn't have to compete again.

Koss was knocked out of the championship picture in the semifinals and came back with two wins — one via decision and one via pin — for his third-place finish. Wieczorek lost his quarterfinal match and had to win twice to get to the second-place match, which he lost with an injury default.

Arcadia's Cruz Patzner (39-13, 152) and Viroqua's Ethan Dobbs (40-11, 132) also qualified for state with third-place finishes at Wisconsin Dells.