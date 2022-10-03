WIAA sectional girls golf: Westby/Viroqua's Maddi Fletcher a Division 2 state qualifier

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Aquinas High School girls golf team came within one stroke of qualifying for the WIAA Division 2 state tournament at the Prairie du Chien Country Club on Monday.

The Blugolds shot a collective 397 that came up short against winner Lancaster (381) and runner-up Madison Edgewood Sacred Heart (396) in a sectional tournament hosted by Prairie du Chien. The top two teams advance from each sectional.

Westby/Viroqua freshman Maddi Fletcher became the lone local Division 2 qualifier as an individual player. Her 12-over-par 84 was good for fourth place overall and gave her one of three available spots for individuals not on qualifying teams.

Fletcher shot a 45 on the front nine and followed it up with a 39 on the back to put herself in contention. Arcadia/Independence senior Whitney Sonsalla shot an 86, but Fletcher’s round produced the final qualifying spot. Sonsalla was sixth overall.

The Blugolds, who were five shots ahead of fourth-place Jefferson, were led by sophomore Emma Dobbins (eighth, 94) and freshman Molly Swift (11th, 96). Junior Elise Tomashek (97) and senior Amina Rabindra (110) also shot scoring rounds for Aquinas.

G-E-T was led by junior Alexis Murphy and her round of 97, which tied her with Tomashek and East Troy's Isabella Cook for 13th overall.

DIVISION 1: Tomah takes with it a No. 8 state ranking to the Hudson Sectional at Troy Burne Golf Club on Tuesday.

The action tees off at 9 a.m. on the par-72 course, and the Timberwolves return to a venue that produced a victory earlier this season.

Tomah won the 13-team Hudson Invitational by 24 strokes when it shot a 326 on Aug. 30. Senior Bri Neumann was medalist with a 4-over-par 76, and senior teammate Amelia Zingler was runner-up just one shot back. Senior Peyton Foster also posted a fourth-place score of 84 as the Timberwolves battled some of the teams that await them on Tuesday.

Holmen, another local sectional qualifier, tied for fifth in that tournament and was led by fifth-place senior Emily Nelson’s 85. Hudson received one voting point in the final list of state rankings and is the only other team on that list entered in the sectional.

Like Division 2, the top two teams and top three individuals not on those teams qualify for the state tournament.