EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The Holmen High School girls wrestling team competed in its first sectional on Saturday and will take three of its competitors to the Kohl Center to compete for WIAA state championships next weekend.

The Vikings crowned three champions and will take the largest local group of qualifiers to the individual state meet that begins Thursday in Madison.

The Coulee Region will be represented by 10 sectional champions from Division 1, 2 and 3 sectionals wrestled on Saturday. Sectional champions became state qualifiers.

Senior Evelyn Vetsch, sophomore Alexa Szak and junior Maddie Hall all won weight classes at Eau Claire North and will be entered in the Division 1 bracket at the Kohl Center.

Vetsch (31-5) will try to win her second state medal after winning both of her sectional matches at 145 pounds. Vetsch placed fourth at 152 during last season’s inaugural state tournament at the La Crosse Center.

Vetsch, who is third in all-division rankings made by Wisconsin Grappler, pinned Eau Claire North’s Makenna Vance at 1 minute, 54 seconds in the semifinal before taking care of Sparta’s Violet Whitehead at 1:06 for the championship.

Szak (25-11), ranked sixth, is a 152-pound sectional champion after pinning Eau Claire North’s Hollis Barnhardt in 28 seconds.

Hall (16-11), like Vetsch, had to wrestle twice. She started by pinning Superior’s Jessica Peterson in 2:23 and followed it up with a pin of Menomonie’s Rhyenne Fuerstenberg in 1:19 to win the title at 165.

Junior Amelia Adams (18-6) gave the Logan/Central co-op its first Division 1 qualifier by winning a championship at 126. Adams pinned Sparta’s Lillian Weber in 34 seconds to win the semifinal and ended her championship match against Holmen’s Ava Kelemen by pin at 1:55.

Sparta’s Vanessa Gavilan (14-4) and Kylie Hanson (11-2) and Tomah’s Zandrea Mason (18-7) join them in the Division 1 state field.

Gavilan and Hanson, both seniors, won at 114 and 185, respectively.

Gavilan pinned Hudson’s Kylie Simpson in 1:34 and Holmen’s Anna Strasser in 3:39 for her title, and Hanson pinned Eau Claire North’s Cambree Lokken in 50 seconds for hers.

Mason, a junior, needed very little time to win both of her matches at 132. She started with a 10-second pin of Eau Claire North’s Tanaya McConell before finishing her championship match against Holmen’s Madeline Eggerichs in 11 seconds.

Aquinas sophomore Sophia Paulson (18-4) will be in the Division 3 field at 145, where she’s joined by Westby freshman Kylie Klum (15-0, 100) after championship performances at the Richland Center Sectional. Viroqua junior Madi Zube (19-4) won her Division 2 bracket at 165.

Paulson pinned Kickapoo/La Farge’s Gianni Boebel in 1:40 to win her bracket, and Klum kept alive her unbeaten season by pinning Boscobel’s Trinity Steele in 3:28.

Zube joins Vetsch as a returning state medalist after a sixth-place finish at 152 a year ago. She won her first sectional title with a pin of North Fond du Lac/St. Mary’s Springs’ Emilia Preuss in 1:25.