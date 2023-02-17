The Aquinas High School wrestling team still might be feeling a little sting from a tough WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal dual loss on Tuesday, but there are new goals on the line with individual sectionals on Saturday.

The Blugolds take 11 qualifiers to the Richland Center Sectional with the hope of getting several through to the individual state tournament next weekend at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Sectionals for all three divisions take place all around the state Saturday, with girls tackling their first-ever qualifier for their own state tournament.

The top two finishers in Division 1 sectionals and top three in Divisions 2 and 3 get spots in state brackets. The champion at each weight class for girls competition also qualifies to compete at the Kohl Center on Feb. 23-25.

Aquinas is led by junior Jake Fitzpatrick, who has a 36-1 record at 113 pounds. He is trying to repeat as Division 3 state champion after winning the 106-pond bracket a year ago.

Fitzpatrick’s only loss this season came to Blake Beissel of Hastings (Minn.) in the Bi-State Classic finals, and chief competition for the sectional title figures to be second-ranked Brett Birchman (20-5) of Fennimore.

The Blugolds also have a top-ranked entrant in junior David Malin at 170 after he dropped down from 182 for last week’s regional. Malin (36-3) was a third-place finisher at 170 a year ago,

Second-ranked Tate Flege (34-4) is also coming off a third-place state finish from last season The senior is at 152 for this postseason and will likely encounter third-ranked Ashton Miess (46-4) of Riverdale on Saturday.

Aquinas senior Calvin Hargrove (34-6) is in a 160 bracket that has three of the state’s top seven, including No. 1 Tristan Steldt (34-4) of Fennimore. Hargrove is ranked second.

DIVISION 1: Junior Preston Kratochvill (28-3) leads 13 Holmen entrants to the Eau Claire North Sectional, where he may get a chance to avenge one of his rare losses this season.

Kratochvill is a 132-pound qualifier and takes a No. 5 state ranking into a sectional that also includes No. 1 Kellen Aure (34-2). The two both bumped up to 138 during Tuesday’s sectional semifinal dual in the same building, but Aure emerged with a 4-3 win.

Sophomore Turner Campbell (35-6, 120), senior Andrew Weiss (25-11, 138), senior Matt McBride (38-11, 152) and senior Ron White (37-10, 220) are other top qualifiers for the Vikings.

DIVISION 2: The big story line here is Prairie du Chien senior Rhett Koenig chasing his fourth individual state championship.

The Blackhawks qualified for the team state tournament with two dual wins on Tuesday, but Koenig (45-2, 138) and nine teammates shift their focus to individual success for the next two weekends.

Koenig is joined as a sectional contender by senior Luke Kramer (44-7, 152), junior Jeremiah Avery (45-7, 160), senior Brogan Brewer (40-8, 170) and sophomore Blake Thiry (46-2, 195) at Wisconsin Dells.