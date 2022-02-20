WIAA sectional wrestling: Prairie du Chien advances seven from Division 2 sectional

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — The Prairie du Chien High School wrestling team advanced seven qualifiers to next week's WIAA Division 1 individual state tournament on Saturday.

The Blackhawks crowned two champions and had five other competitors place second at the Richland Center Sectional.

Junior Rhett Koenig (47-2, 132 pounds) and freshman Blake Thiry (38-7, 195) both won title for Prairie du Chien, which also qualified for the team state tournament by winning sectional semifinal and championship duals on Tuesday.

Koenig, a two-time state champion and the state's top-ranked wrestler at his weight by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, gets a chance to run his total to three after recording two pins, then slipping by sixth-ranked Owen Seffrood (31-3) of Darlington/Black Hawk in the championship bout.

Koenig pinned Trayson Thomason (6-6) of Whitewater in 1 minute, 46 seconds, then pinned Brodhead/Juda's Joe Lohmar (20-9) in 2:38.

Seventh-ranked Thiry made good on his first chance to qualify for state as an individual with a pin, a technical fall and a decision. He pinnedLodi's Isaiah Groskopf (11-17) in 56 seconds and handed Belleville/Monticello/New Glarus' Carson Loshaw (17-10) a 16-0 defeat in the semifinals.

Thiry beat eighth-ranked Brady Horne (26-6) of Darlington/Black Hawk 5-2 in the championship bout.

Sophomore Drew Hird (33-12, 138) and junior Brogan Brewer (35-14, 170) turned in runner-up finishes, and junior Ryder Koenig (33-15, 126), junior Luke Kramer (40-10, 145) and junior Maddox Cejka (35-9, 152) finished third.

Three of Hird's four victories were by two points or less, and he was beaten 5-2 by Brodhead/Juda's 10th-ranked Marcus McIntyre (39-3) in the semifinals. Hird beat Beloit Turner's Justin Teague (37-9) 2-1 in the third-place match and advanced to beat Belmont/Platteville's Tanner Paulson (32-14) 9-7 for second place.

Brewer won twice to qualify for the championship match, but Evansville's second-ranked Owen Heiser (51-0) beat him by technical fall. Brewer advanced as a second-place finisher via a 9-5 quarterfinal win over Beloit Turner's Jackson Burk (28-8).

ANDERSEN MARCHES ON TO LEAD TITANS: The G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro team went to Amery, Wis., and qualified three of its wrestlers for state.

Senior Tanner Andersen (44-1) won the 132-pound championship to become a four-time state qualifier.

Andersen, ranked third, beat ninth-ranked Tyler Fink (38-7) of Baldwin-Woodville 6-1 in the finals. He also beat Osceola's 10th-ranked Lucas Sedivy (39-10) 8-0 in the quarterfinal round and pinned Neillsville/Granton/Loyal's Hudzon Sebesta-Opelt (29-10) in 1:07 in the semifinals.

Sophomore Braydon Lockington (39-9, 220) placed second with three wins and a loss.

Lockington, ranked fifth, pinned Maple Northwestern's Devon Walker (19-18) in 2:54 to advance to a semifinal match against Saint Croix Central's Jacob Berends (33-15). He pinned Berends in 4:12.

Top-ranked Koy Kopke (50-0) of Amery pinned Lockington in the championship match before Lockington came back and beat 12th-ranked Isaac Pearce (42-6) of Ashland 7-3.

Sophomore Jackson Blaken (34-16, 126) is the Titans' third-place qualifier after splitting four matches. He womn a third-place match before losing in sudden victory against third-ranked Derek Zschernitz (28-5) of Neillsville/Granton/Loyal.

WOLFE TO REPRESENT CATBIRDS: Senior Evan Wolfe (42-6, 138) placed second at Amery to lead West Salem/Bangor.

He was knocked out of the championship bracket by second-ranked Taedon Nichols (50-0) of Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren but pushed him before dropping a 6-4 decision.

He then won his final three matches to claim second place.

Wolfe beat Rice Lake's Lucas Sirek (10-12) by pin in 3:16, Black River Falls' Jackson McCormick (41-8) 7-2 and Baldwin-Woodville's Austin Schmidt (38-11) by pin in 3:04 for second place.

