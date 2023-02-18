RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — The Aquinas High School wrestling team will have eight representatives at the WIAA individual state meet next weekend at the Kohl Center in Madison.

The Blugolds crowned three champions and had five others place third or better at the Division 3 Richland Center Sectional on Saturday.

Senior Tate Flege (37-4), junior David Malin (39-3) and freshman Tyson Martin (38-4) were three of the Coulee Region’s six boys sectional champions across all divisions and helped Aquinas qualify the most wrestlers for state competition. Flege won at 152 pounds, Malin at 170 and Martin at 195.

Junior Jake Fitzpatrick (38-2, 113), senior Calvin Hargrove (36-7, 160) and junior Brady Lehnherr (15-4, 220) added second-place finishes for the Blugolds, and freshman Roger Flege (35-7, 106) and junior Jesse Penchi (15-12, 138) placed third.

Holmen sophomore Turner Campbell (37-6) won a Division 1 championship at 120, and G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro senior Ben Peterson (48-4, 170) and Prairie du Chien sophomore Blake Thiry (49-2, 195) won Division 2 titles.

Thiry leads a group of seven Prairie du Chien state qualifiers. Senior Rhett Koenig (47-3), who is trying to become a four-time state champion, advanced with a second-place finish after a 5-2 loss to Winneconne’s Brody Hart (23-1) in the title match.

Girls competed in sectionals for the first time Saturday and brackets winners also advanced to the Kohl Center next weekend.

Holmen had three qualifiers in Division 1, getting titles from Evelyn Vetsch (31-5, 145), Alexa Szak (25-11, 152) and Maddie Hall (16-11, 165).

Amelia Adams (18-6) also won the 126 bracket for Logan/Central. Sparta’s Vanessa Gavilan (14-4, 114) and Kylie Hanson (11-2, 185) and Tomah’s Zandrea Mason (18-7, 132) join them as Division 1 qualifiers.

Viroqua’s Madi Zube (19-4, 165) won her Division 2 sectional, and Aquinas’ Sophia Paulson (18-4, 145) and Westby’s Kylie Klum (15-0, 100) advanced to state in Division 3.