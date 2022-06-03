WIAA softball: Onalaska Luther wins Division 4 title, advances to state

NEW LISBON, Wis. — Onalaska Luther High School softball coach Mark Ross wasn't sure how many of his players understood the weight of their collective accomplishment on Thursday.

The Knights have spent more than a decade trying to chase down a spot in the WIAA state tournament. Luther has won seven straight regional championships, but getting through the awaiting sectional has always been an issue.

Until Thursday, that is.

Whether the uniformed players that celebrated a 9-2 victory over top-seeded Westfield in a Division 4 sectional final had a grasp of the past or not, it didn't matter. All that did was the fact that they won an invitation to the state tournament for the first time.

"I don't know if all of these kids know how close we've come to this and how many times we've come close to this," said Ross, whose team will play in a state semifinal Thursday at the Goodman Softball Complex in Madison. "Some of them have siblings that were around, but they've seen the success some of our other sports have had, and they wanted the opportunity to go to state, so they are really happy."

So is Ross, who likes the run the team put together after a regular-season loss dropped its record to 10-11. The Knights have won six straight to push that record to 16-11, and their coach thinks they played their best game of the season in the victory over the Pioneers.

"It was overall solid play," Ross said. "The pitching was great, and we had good defense. We came up with big hits all night."

Senior left fielder Sarah Yonkovich had two of those hits, and junior pitcher Hannah Matzke had another to turn around a game that started with a Westfield home run.

Matzke surrendered that home run, but she pitched five solid innings with four hits allowed, five strikeouts and no walks.

"She threw strikes and had her changeup working," Ross said of Matzke. "She didn't fall behind (in the count) really at all. That first pitch of the game was a monster home run (by Trista Drew), so to come back from that says a lot about her mentality."

Jolene Jordahl pitched the last two innings and surrendered one run on two hits and a walk while striking out one.

Yonkovich played a big role in helping Matzke get past the home run she gave up when she stepped to the plate with two outs in the second inning and hit a two-run single that scored Karly Miller and Ali Werner for a 2-1 lead.

Yonkovich, who was 2 for 3, added an RBI single in the fourth as the Knights pieced together a 10-hit performance.

Matzke was 2 for 4 and blasted a two-run home run in the sixth inning. Werner also had two hits and scored three runs for the Knights.

Iola-Scandinavia, Horicon and Grantsburg also won sectional titles on Thursday.

The four teams will be seeded for state matchup on Saturday before starting to prepare for their specific opponent in a 6:30 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. semifinal on Thursday. The championship game takes place at approximately 10:30 a.m. on June 11.

"It's exciting," Ross said. "We'd been close a lot of times but hadn't gotten there, and this team put it all together and have had a nice run in the playoffs.

"We played one of our better games of the year tonight, if not our best game of the year."

