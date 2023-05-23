HOLMEN — Senior Gabby Powell hit two home runs, and the Holmen High School softball team finished with three round-trippers in a 10-6 WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal victory over Monona Grove at Viking Elementary on Tuesday.

The sixth-seeded Vikings (16-7) pushed their winning streak to five games and earned a regional final at third-seeded Madison Memorial on Thursday. The 11th-seeded Silver Eagles tied the game at 4 with a run in the top of the fourth inning before Holmen scored five times in the bottom of the fourth.

Pitcher Marci Jacobson slugged a two-run home run, and Powell followed with a solo shot to highlight the surge. Powell then added another solo homer in the fifth. Freshman second baseman Macy Kline was also 2 for 2 with two doubles.

Jacobson pitched a complete game, striking out four, walking two and allowing nine hits. Holmen had 14 hits against two Monona Grove pitchers.

DeForest 10, Central 0

DEFOREST, Wis. — The eighth-seeded norskies shut out the ninth-seeded RiverHawks (8-14) after scoring twice in the first and second innings.

Central managed two hits against the pitching of Trysten Schroeder, who struck out three and didn’t walk a batter.

Senior Santanna Carranza and sophomore Carmen Peterson each singled for the RiverHawks.

Middleton 12, Onalaska 0 (5)

MIDDLETON, Wis. — The Hilltoppers (6-17) had just two hits and were shut out by the Cardinals.

Sophomores Qitarra Olson and Jenna Gansen both singled for Onalaska, which allowed seven runs in the third inning and four in the fourth.

Division 2

West Salem 8, Logan 3

WEST SALEM — The second-seeded Panthers (16-7) won their ninth game in a row and scored six of their runs in the first two innings.

West Salem had 10 hits and answered Logan’s three-run top of the first with four runs in its half of the first and two more in the second. Freshman Josie Brudos gave the Panthers the lead with an inside-the-park grand slam.

Jazzy Davis was 3 for 4, doubled twice and drove in two first-inning runs for the Rangers (6-13), who finished with six hits against Brudos.

Sydney Laursen went 2 for 3 and scored three runs, and Signe Roesler had three RBI highlighted by a two-run single in the second. Makena Ihle was 2 for 3 with a double, and Megan Johnson doubled.

Brudos struck out 13 and walked three in a complete game.

Ellsworth 11, Black River Falls 7

ELLSWORTH, Wis. — The eighth-seeded Tigers had their season ended with a 7-10 record.

Division 3

Westby 4, Westfield 0

WESTBY — The Norsemen (19-2), who are ranked seventh by state coaches, only had three hits but recorded their second consecutive shutout.

Senior Jayda Berg struck out eight, walked one and allowed three singles as top-seeded Westby won its seventh game in a row after scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Berg also singled and drove in two runs for the Norsemen, who also received a run-scoring at-bat from Whitney Hanson.

Westby hosts fifth-seeded Prairie du Chien in a regional final on Thursday.

Prairie du Chien 7, Adams-Friendship 3

ADAMS, Wis. — The Blackhawks (10-8) upset the fourth seed to win for the fourth time in five games.

River Valley 10, Viroqua 2

SPRING GREEN, Wis. — The seventh-seeded Blackhawks had their season ended with an 8-12 record.

Baldwin-Woodville 6, Arcadia 1

BALDWIN, Wis. — The ninth-seeded Raiders had their season end with a 5-16 record.

Prescott 10, G-E-T 0 (6)

PRESCOTT, Wis. — The seventh-seeded Red Hawks had their season ended with a 9-14 record.

Division 4

Blair-Taylor 15, Loyal/Greenwood 0 (3)

BLAIR — The Wildcats (22-3), who are ranked fourth by state coaches and seeded first in this tournament, blasted the ninth seed with nine runs in the first inning and six more in the second.

Senior Abby Thompson was 2 for 3 with a triple and four RBI, and senior Callie Wagner 2 for 3 with a double and three RBI.

Senior Kierstyn Kindschy was 2 for 2 with four RBI and three of Blair-Taylor’s nine stolen bases. Senior Lydia Frederixon tripled twice, drove in a run and scored twice for the Wildcats, who host fifth-seeded Onalaska Luther (14-8) in a regional final Thursday.

Onalaska Luther 7, Cashton 1

CASHTON — The fifth-seeded Knights (14-8) won for the third time in five games and earned a regional final at top-seeded Blair-Taylor.

Osseo-Fairchild 18, Melrose-Mindoro 10

MELROSE — The second-seeded Mustangs (17-5) were upset by the seventh-seeded Chieftains (12-8) to close out the season with two losses in a row.

Division 5

De Soto 5, Wonewoc-Center 4

WONEWOC, Wis. — The fifth-seeded Pirates (9-9) upset the fourth-seeded Wolves and advanced to a regional final at top-seeded Seneca on Thursday.

Brookwood 11, La Farge 1 (5)

ONTARIO — The second-seeded Falcons (14-5) advanced to host third-seeded Hillsboro in a regional final on Thursday.

Deanna Wallace was 3 for 3 with two doubles and three RBI for Brookwood, and Maggie Muehlenkamp added two RBI.

MSHSL Sections

1AA

Winona Cotter 4, Caledonia 2

WINONA, Minn. — The Warriors managed just three hits in a loss to the Ramblers.

Junior Braelyn Lange doubled, and eighth-grader Paizley Lange tripled for Caledonia, which scored single runs in the first and fifth innings. Braelyn Lange also drove in a run and pitched, striking out six, walking three and allowing three singles.

Madison Hazelton struck out 12 for Cotter.