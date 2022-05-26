WIAA softball roundup: Luther upsets Bangor for fourth straight win and regional title

BANGOR — The fifth-seeded Onalaska Luther High School softball team knocked off top-seeded Bangor 4-3 in a WIAA Division 4 regional final on Thursday and used an RBI single from Ali Werner in the fifth inning to do it.

Bangor (15-3) came back with one run and the help of an error in the bottom of the seventh, but Jolene Jordahl retired Aliyah Langrehr on an infield grounder with Bella Langrehr on base for the final out.

Luther (14-11) also scored twice in the first inning and once in the second for a 3-0 lead before the Cardinals came back with a two-run fourth. Shortstop Nora Tucker tightened the game up by driving in Taylor Jacobson and Emma Fortier.

Hannah Matzke had an RBI triple to score Jordahl in the first for Luther, and she came around to score on an error. Molly Diehm doubled home Julia Sill in the second after Sill walked and stole second base.

Diehm was 2 for 3 and Werner and Sarah Yonkovich both 2 for 4 for the Knights, who had nine hits. The Cardinals were held to two hits.

The Knights will host seventh-seeded Osseo-Fairchild in a sectional semifinal Tuesday after it beat sixth-seeded C-FC 19-9.

Division 1

Madison Memorial 8, Tomah 0

TOMAH — The fourth-seeded Timberwolves (13-11) saw their season ended by the fifth-seeded Spartans in the regional final. Madison Memorial will play Sun Prairie in the next round on Tuesday.

Division 3

Westby 5, River Valley 3

SPRING GREEN, Wis. — The fourth-seeded Norsemen (17-2) upset the top seed River Valley thanks to a late comeback.

After River Valley scored two in the sixth to take the lead, junior Whitney Houston (2 for 3) scored one run on a triple before becoming the tying-run on a fielder’s choice single by junior Olivia Nedland (1 for 2).

Junior Kennedy Brueggen (1 for 3) brought in a run on another fielder’s choice before a River Valley error added another run. Pitcher Jayda Berg earned the win with nine strikeouts.

The Norsemen will play a road game Tuesday against the winner of Friday’s game between second-seed Dodgeville and third-seed Prairie du Chien.

Baldwin-Woodville 6, G-E-T 0

BALDWIN, Wis. — The second-seed Baldwin-Woodville shutout the third seeded Red Hawks (20-7) to secure the regional final win. Baldwin-Woodville will face the top-seeded Prescott on Tuesday.

Division 5

Blair-Taylor 14, Independence/Gilmanton 1 (5)

BLAIR — The top-seeded Wildcats (28-0) flexed their might in another five-inning win, this time coming over the Indees to earn a spot in the regional finals.

Blair-Taylor scored nine runs in the first inning and added five more in the third. Lexi Lofgren (1 for 4) had a double and a team-high four RBIs. Leah Kidd (2 for 3) had a triple and two RBI.

The Wildcats were led defensively by pitcher Abby Thompson, who struckout seven batters in a complete game. The Indees only run came on the final play of the game as Hilari Klopp doubled to bring home one run before another runner was tagged at the plate.

The Wildcats will host second-seed Hillsboro in the regional final Tuesday at 5 p.m. The winner

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0