WEST SALEM — West Salem High School softball coach Brian Babiash found himself in a difficult situation on Tuesday night.

His Panthers were in a 12-run deficit and just two innings of a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal against top-seeded Mount Horeb had been played.

Coaches always want to demonstrate confidence in their players, but the deficit was so big that it made him spend a few seconds thinking about the dedication he had to his entire team.

“I was thinking about how to get everyone in the game,” Babiash said.”It was 12-nothing, and if they scored three runs the next half-inning, we’d be done.

“I wanted to give kids the chance to get on the field.”

But those thoughts were quickly deleted from his brain after the Panthers started waking up offensively.

Four runs in the third led to three more in the fourth. Four in the fifth led to another in the sixth, and the game was suddenly tied.

The teams played four more innings before Sydney Laursen tripled and scored on a bad throw from the catcher to the pitcher in the 10th inning to give West Salem a 15-14 win that was accompanied by a spot in the sectional finals.

The Panthers (18-7) have won 11 games in a row and get the chance at No.12 when they travel to Walworth, Wis., to play Beloit Turner (21-2), which has won 17 straight games.

The Trojans finished the regular season ranked seventh by state coaches and have allowed three postseason opponents a total of three runs. Monroe scored all of those in a 4-3 loss in the sectional semifinals.

The teams will play at a facility that opened last year through a referendum for Big Foot High School. While Turner has qualified for two state tournaments since 2015, West Salem is looking for its first sectional championship.

Tuesday’s comeback, which included home runs by sophomore Megan Johnson and freshman Josie Brudos and 14 wild pitches by Mount Horeb (17-9) was made by a very young team that Babiash said simply lived up to its own expectations.

That, he said, was reflected by its reaction to the 12-0 score and the one that followed the exciting victory. The Panthers certainly made their trip home happy that they had another game to play, but they didn’t act surprised by what they had done.

“We thought the ride home (from Mount Horeb) was going to be crazy,” Babiash said. “We stopped to eat, and they were noisy for about 10 minutes.

“Then some of them studied for finals, the rest took a nap, and it was a quiet ride home.”

Maybe that’s because some of them played for a basketball team that qualified for a state tournament in March or because they have just bought into the winning culture that has been demonstrated in West Salem athletics since August.

Babiash said he wasn’t looking forward to a three-hour bus ride in 90-degree weather, but that he was looking forward to watching his team challenge itself again.

The Trojans will definitely represent that, and the Panthers can tackle the challenge with the confidence of what happened Tuesday night in Mount Horeb.

“”We were just trying to do what we do, and that’s what I told them,” Babiash said.”It worked.”