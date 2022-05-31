WIAA sports roundup: Jayda Berg strikes out 10 as Westby softball team advances

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Junior Jayda Berg struck out 10 and pitched a four-hitter as the Westby High School softball team posted a 7-2 victory over third-seeded Prairie du Chien in a WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal on Tuesday.

The Norsemen (18-2) play second-seeded Poynette from the other side of the bracket in a sectional championship game that starts at 5 p.m. Thursday at Bluff View Middle School in Prairie du Chien.

Westby last qualified to play in the state tournament in 1991. Poynette has qualified for 11 state tournaments and won titles in both 2018 and 2019.

Whitney Hanson was 4 for 4 and scored three runs for Westby, which had 13 hits. Kenzie Stellner went 3 for 4, Berg 2 for 3 and Olvia Nedland 2 for 4.

Kennedy Brueggen was held without a hit, but she drove in three runs for the Norsemen, who have won 14 straight games.

Division 5

Blair-Taylor 10, Hillsboro 6

BLAIR — The top-seeded Wildcats (28-0) needed more than a six-run first inning to take out the Tigers.

Blair-Taylor didn’t break away from a 6-6 tie until scoring four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to get to a sectional final against Wisconsin Rapids Assumption at Almond-Bancroft on Thursday.

Lindsay Steien and Abby Thompson were both 3 for 4 for the Wildcats, who had 15 hits — five of them going for extra bases. Chloe Wagner hit a home run, doubled and drove in three for Blair-Taylor. Thompson doubled and tripled, and Steien added a triple.

GIRLS SOCCER

WIAA regional semifinals

Division 2

Central 1, Tomah 0

Lily Wehrs assisted on a Kate Heiderschewit goal in the 25th minute to lift the third-seeded RiverHawks (12-3-2) past the sixth-seeded Timberwolves (9-6-3).

Ella Lysne had 10 saves for Central, and Kirsten Schmidt had six for Tomah.

The RiverHawks play a regional final at second-seeded Onalaska at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Onalaska 6, Sparta 2

ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers (11-8-2) scored the first five goals against the seventh-seeded Spartans (8-11-2) and beat them for a second time.

Senior Kiya Bronston scored four goals for Onalaska, and teammates Kendyl Johansen and Emma Breidenbach added one each. Emma Beidenbach, Alex Mayss, Amaya Thesing, Ganna Fares, Ave Breidenbach and Morgan Dus assisted on Onalaska goals.

Senior Malory Russ scored both goals for Sparta.

Summer Nicolai stopped eight shots for the Hilltoppers, who beat Central — their next opponent — twice during the regular season.

New Richmond 2, Holmen 1

HOLMEN — The fourth-seeded Vikings (9-7-4) were upset by the fifth-seeded Tigers at home.

Division 3

Prairie du Chien co-op 3, Logan 0

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The 16th-seeded Blackhawks (2-14) prevailed against the 17th-seeded Rangers (2-12-1).

BOYS GOLF

WIAA sectionals

Division 2

Antigo Sectional

ANTIGO, Wis. — Black River Falls was led by senior Mike Antonelli, but his 12-over-par 83 wasn’t good enough to qualify for the state field as an individual at the Bass Lake Country Club.

The Tigers shot a collective 365, which left them 10th in a field of 12 teams. G-E-T was 11th with a 376.

Antonelli led local players by tying for 12th place overall. He was one shot better than G-E-T senior Caleb Lightfoot, who was part of a seven-way tie for 17th, and three shots behind the final individual state qualifier.

Amery (331) and Antigo (334) qualified as teams for the state meet.

Sophomore Evan Anderson (28th) shot an 87, sophomore Wyatt Madvig (51st) a 94 and sophomore Chris Muir (64th) a 101 for Black River Falls.

Senior Boden Bratberg (43rd) shot a 92, junior Christopher Wagner (61st) a 98 and senior Lance Jumbeck (65th) a 102 for the Red Hawks.

Division 3

Markesan Sectional

GREEN LAKE, Wis. — Onalaska Luther placed seventh out of 12 teams with a score of 394 at The Link course at Lawsonia.

The Knights were led by sophomore Tyler Arenz, who shot a 14-over-par 86 and was just two shots off the final individual qualifying spot. Arenz tied for seventh place, and Neillsville’s Nolan John shot an 84 for the third — and final — opening made available to individual qualifiers.

Mineral Point won the meet with a 335 and was followed by Lancaster (357). The top two teams qualify for state.

Senior Micah Gray (26th) added a 99, senior Josh Stratman (29th) a 100 and sophomore Adam Scriver (50th) a 109 for Onalaska Luther.

Lancaster senior Noah Kirsch was medalist with a 76.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0