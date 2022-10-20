WIAA sports roundup: Onalaska, La Crosse Aquinas, Westby, West Salem earn volleyball victories

ONALASKA — The fifth-seeded Onalaska High School girls volleyball team overcame an early setback to defeat 12th-seeded Central in four sets 22-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-14 in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal on Thursday.

Halie Kapelke and Claire Pedretti each had double-digit kills. Kapelke had 13 while Pedretti added 12 to go with 15 digs.

Sanjana Xiong led the Hilltoppers (22-8) with 26 digs. Maddy Wilson had three blocks, while Ellie Mascoti had 20 assists and 10 digs.

The RiverHawks (12-16) were led by another double-double performance as Ava Herlitzke finished with 15 kills and 20 digs. Rudy Gerhard had seven kills while Avery Veenendall added four to go with 13 digs and 31 assists.

Onalaska will next play in a regional final at fourth-seeded Verona at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Madison Memorial 3, Sparta 1

MADISON — Eighth-seeded Memorial took out Sparta by scores of 20-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-22.

DeForest 3, Tomah 1

DEFOREST, Wis. — The sixth-seeded Norskies end the season for the 11th-seeded Timberwolves on scores of 21-25, 25-12, 25-21, 25-17 and play at Holmen on Saturday.

Division 2

West Salem 3, Richland Center 0

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — The fifth-seeded Panthers advanced to a regional final by sweeping the fourth-seeded Hornets 25-20, 25-14, 25-23.

West Salem (29-10) play at top-seeded Dodgeville on Saturday.

River Valley 3, Logan 1

SPRING GREEN, Wis. — The Rangers’ season came to an end on the road to the second-seed River Valley after nearly coming back from down two sets early, 25-23, 25-23, 23-25, 25-18, 15-13.

Jazzy Davis and Ava Dettwiler had a pair of incredible performances to end their seasons. Davis had a team-high 26 kills with eight digs while Dettwiler had 45 assists on top of 19 digs and 10 kills.

Aaliyah Hamilton had nine kills and two blocks. Ella Boge had 17 digs and a pair of service aces.

Division 3

Aquinas 3, Fall Creek 0

The Blugolds (23-8) swept the Crickets 25-13, 25-15, 25-14 at the Reinhart Athletic Complex to earn a Saturday championship match against visiting Cashton.

Sophomore Addy Foor had a team-high 16 kills for Aquinas, which is ranked 10th by state coaches. Sammy Davis added nine and senior Sydney Emineth four.

Senior Macy Donarski had 35 assists and six aces and senior Shea Bahr 13 digs for the Blugolds.

Westby 3, Eau Claire Regis 0

WESTBY — The top-seed Norsemen (31-1) will advance to the regional finals on Saturday after beating Regis 25-21, 25-21, 25-13.

Emily Collins led Westby, which is ranked sixth by state coaches, with 11 kills. Tricia Klum had 16 assists while Kennedy Brueggen finished with a team-high 10 digs.

The Norsemen host fifth-seeded Spring Valley, which beat Blair-Taylor in four sets.

Cashton 3, Onalaska Luther 2

CASHTON — The third-seeded Eagles held on against the sixth-seeded Knights to win 25-23, 22-25, 25-23, 18-25, 15-8.

Spring Valley 3, Blair-Taylor 1

BLAIR — The fourth-seeded Wildcats had their season ended on their home floor when they came up short in a 22-25, 27-25, 25-17, 25-21 match against the fifth-seeded cardinals.

BOYS SOCCER

WIAA Regional Semifinals

Division 3

Logan 1, Cambridge/Deerfield 0

A lone goal by Eston Eberlein in the 59th minute puth the Rangers (9-5-5) into the regional finals with a win over Cambridge/Deerfield at Swanson Field.

Wappler’s goal came on an assist from Gavin Wappler. Goalie Gabe Sanders made five saves and recorded his eight shutout of the season. Logan — now undefeated in their last nine games — will face the top-seeded Belleville/New Glarus on Saturday.

Evansville 3, West Salem 0

EVANSVILLE, Wis. — The Panthers were shut out by the Blue Devils and had their season come to an end.

Division 4

Aquinas 7, Stevens Point Pacelli 0

Senior Andrew Sutton scored four goals, including two unassisted, in the Blugolds shutout victory over Pacelli to advance in the playoffs.

Sutton’s first score came in the opening minute unassisted. His second score in the 35th minute was assisted by Vincent Bahr and made the score 2-0 at halftime.

In the 69th minute, Sutton broke through again to register the hat trick with an assist again from Bahr. Sutton then assisted on a 70th minute goal by Harison Griffith before scoring his fourth goal of the night in the 74th. Cal Smith and Nathan Wintheiser added goals in the final few minutes with Lucas Forman recording an assist on the Smith goal.

Arcadia 6, Nekoosa 1

ARCADIA — The Raiders advanced and will host Eau Claire Regis/Chippewa Falls McDonell in a regional final at 1 p.m. Saturday.