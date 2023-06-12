The preparation spent over the course of 2½ hours Friday evening at Lee Gilbert Field was focused on the players participating.

They were getting swings, they were running bases, they were fielding ground balls and fly balls. Aquinas High School baseball coach Mike Dee ended the session with a speech that those players listened to from the dugout.

Dee probably didn’t say the words ‘Random Lake’ anywhere in his address because the focus in the days leading up to the WIAA state tournament at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis., are most certainly on the Blugolds.

Top-seeded Aquinas (23-2) will play fourth-seeded Random Lake (18-9) in the second of two Division 3 semifinals late Tuesday afternoon, and the learning process when it comes to the Rams won’t pick up steam until that game begins.

“We’re mostly focused on playing against the game,” Aquinas junior shortstop and pitcher Alex Peters said. “We are worrying about our game and not the opponents too much.”

Second-seeded St. Croix Falls (25-3) plays third-seeded Kiel (25-2) in the 2:30 p.m. semifinal that precedes the game between the Blugolds and Rams.

Here is a look at the three teams that join Aquinas in the bracket this week:

RANDOM LAKE: The Rams had a 13-9 regular season record and placed second to Oostburg in the Big East Conference. They lost their final two regular-season games before winning five in a row to qualify for their first state tournament.

Random Lake is led offensively by seniors Matty Merlo and Mitchell Hiller.

Merlo, who pitches and plays first and third base, is batting .338 with five doubles, two home runs and 19 RBI. Hiller, who plays third base and outfield, bats .315 with five doubles, two home runs and 21 RBI.

Merlo and senior Bryan Mitchell are the team’s top two pitchers.

Merlo is 6-0 with a 0.77 ERA, 93 strikeouts, 11 walks and 28 hits allowed over 54⅔ innings. Mitchell is 6-1 with a 1.11 ERA and 52 strikeouts, 11 walks and 22 hits allowed over 44 innings.

The Rams advanced to state with a 7-0 victory over second-ranked Deerfield in their sectional championship game.

ST. CROIX FALLS: The Saints stopped the Blugolds from qualifying for last season’s state tournament by beating them in a sectional final at Copeland Park.

St. Croix Falls has compiled a 77-7 record over the past three seasons with senior Purdue commit Brayden Olson on the roster. He has batted .422 with 10 home runs and 35 RBI this season but has built his reputation as a pitcher. Olson is 9-0 with a 0.96 ERA and 107 strikeouts and just 13 hits allowed over 49⅔ innings.

The Saints also have senior first baseman Brady Belisle — .422 with four home runs and 37 RBI — and senior Dylan Smith — 7-1 with a 1.73 ERA and 61 strikeouts over 52⅔ innings — on the roster with senior Tyler Olson (5-0, 1.40 ERA over 25 innings).

The Blugolds and Saints did meet at the end of the regular season with Aquinas winning 13-5. The Blugolds had just two hits in 4⅔ innings against Brayden Olson that day, then scored 11 runs against St. Croix Falls relievers to win.

KIEL: The Raiders, like Random Lake, are making their first state appearance.

Kiel placed second to Chilton in the Eastern Wisconsin Conference, and the Tigers are the only teams to outscore it this season.

The Raiders have won 12 straight games since their second loss to Chilton and held their fur postseason opponents to six runs.

Kiel has a team pitching ERA of 1.30, and the trio of junior Evan Dessellier (4-1, .085 ERA), senior Nathan Stephany (8-1, 1.01 ERA) and senior Brett Hartlaub (7-0, 1.20 ERA) has combined to allow 19 earned runs over 128⅓ innings.

Senior Tate Hartlaub leads the team with a 4.59 batting average and 34 hits to go with 22 RBI. Stephany bats .419 with a team-high 27 RBI and Dessellier .406 with 25 RBI.