WIAA state baseball: Bangor 0 Marshfield Columbus Catholic 0 after 4 innings

The Bangor High School baseball team waits its turn to take the field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis., on Wednesday. The Cardinals qualified for a WIAA Division 4 state semifinal against Marshfield Columbus Catholic.
TODD SOMMERFELDT
La Crosse Tribune
Bangor High School baseball coach Todd Grant kneels to make sure every player touches his foot in the middle of home plate after running the bases in practice. The Cardinals play in the WIAA Division 4 state tournament on Wednesday.
TODD SOMMERFELDT
La Crosse Tribune
Bangor High School baseball coach Todd Grant throws a pitch during practice as the Cardinals prepare for the WIAA Division 4 state tournament in Grand Chute, Wis.
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. -- The Bangor High School baseball team is in a scoreless tie after four innings with Marshfield Columbus Catholic in a WIAA Division 4 state semifinal at Fox Cities Stadium this morning.
The Cardinals put Eli Tucker on with a walk in the top of the second inning, but he never reached second base. The Dons put two runners on in the bottom of the second against Ashton Michek, but Michek struck out two straight batters to end the threat.
An error, bloop single and walk also loaded the bases with two outs for Columbus Catholic in the third, but Michek struck out Xane Adler to get out of that.
Two errors put runners on second and third with no outs in the Columbus Catholic fourth, but Michek struck out the side.
Eau Claire Regis beat Oakfield 14-4 in six innings in the first semifinal, and the winner of Bangor's game against Marshfield Columbus Catholic plays the Ramblers in a game that is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday.
Sophomore Shane Willenbring and seniors Ethan Schambrefer and Paulie Reuteman Jr. were on Aquinas' championship football team in the fall. Several months later, the three have a chance to do it again with a bid in the WIAA Division 2 boys’ tennis team championship Saturday.
The Bangor High School baseball team waits its turn to take the field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis., on Wednesday. The Cardinals qualified for a WIAA Division 4 state semifinal against Marshfield Columbus Catholic.
Bangor High School baseball coach Todd Grant kneels to make sure every player touches his foot in the middle of home plate after running the bases in practice. The Cardinals play in the WIAA Division 4 state tournament on Wednesday.