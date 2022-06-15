 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WIAA STATE BASEBALL

WIAA state baseball: Bangor 0 Marshfield Columbus Catholic 0 after 4 innings

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. -- The Bangor High School baseball team is in a scoreless tie after four innings with Marshfield Columbus Catholic in a WIAA Division 4 state semifinal at Fox Cities Stadium this morning.

The Cardinals put Eli Tucker on with a walk in the top of the second inning, but he never reached second base. The Dons put two runners on in the bottom of the second against Ashton Michek, but Michek struck out two straight batters to end the threat.

An error, bloop single and walk also loaded the bases with two outs for Columbus Catholic in the third, but Michek struck out Xane Adler to get out of that.

Two errors put runners on second and third with no outs in the Columbus Catholic fourth, but Michek struck out the side.

Eau Claire Regis beat Oakfield 14-4 in six innings in the first semifinal, and the winner of Bangor's game against Marshfield Columbus Catholic plays the Ramblers in a game that is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday.

Check back here for updates throughout the game.

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

