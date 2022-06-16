 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WIAA STATE BASEBALL

WIAA state baseball championship: Bangor takes early lead on Eau Claire Regis

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. -- The Bangor High School baseball team took a 2-0 lead on Eau Claire Regis in the first inning of the WIAA Division 4 championship game this morning.

The Cardinals had four first-inning hits and scored on an RBI triple by Ashton Michek and RBI single by Chase Horstman. Michek's triple to the wall in right field scored Samuel Cropp after he singled.

Check back here for updates throughout the game and after it for complete coverage.

