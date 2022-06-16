WIAA state baseball championship: Bangor takes early lead on Eau Claire Regis

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. -- The Bangor High School baseball team took a 2-0 lead on Eau Claire Regis in the first inning of the WIAA Division 4 championship game this morning.
The Cardinals had four first-inning hits and scored on an RBI triple by Ashton Michek and RBI single by Chase Horstman. Michek's triple to the wall in right field scored Samuel Cropp after he singled.
Check back here for updates throughout the game and after it for complete coverage.
IN PHOTOS & VIDEO: A title run for Bangor baseball
Bangor High School’s baseball team has qualified for the WIAA state tournament
Bangor championship
The Bangor High School baseball team gathers in the dugout before Thursday morning's WIAA Division 4 state championship game against Eau Claire Regis.
Ashton Michek pitching
Bangor's Ashton Michek winds up to throw a pitch against Marshfield Columbus Catholic at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis., on Wednesday. Michek struck out 10 and the Cardinals beat the Dons 9-8 in a WIAA Division 4 state semifinal.
Bangor beats Marshfield Columbus
The Bangor High School baseball team celebrates a 9-8 win over Marshfield Columbus Catholic in a WIAA Division 4 state semifinal at Fox Cities Stadium on Wednesday.
Bangor baseball Will Reader
Bangor shortstop Will Reader leans back on an inside pitch during Wednesday's WIAA Division 4 state semifinal baseball game against Marshfield Columbus Catholic at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis.
Bangor semifinal baseball
The Bangor High School baseball team waits its turn to take the field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis., on Wednesday. The Cardinals qualified for a WIAA Division 4 state semifinal against Marshfield Columbus Catholic.
Bangor baseball practice photo 2
Bangor High School baseball coach Todd Grant kneels to make sure every player touches his foot in the middle of home plate after running the bases in practice. The Cardinals play in the WIAA Division 4 state tournament on Wednesday.
Bangor baseball photo practice
Bangor High School baseball coach Todd Grant throws a pitch during practice as the Cardinals prepare for the WIAA Division 4 state tournament in Grand Chute, Wis.
