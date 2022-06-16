WIAA state baseball championship: Eau Claire Regis 12, Bangor 3

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. -- The Eau Claire Regis High School baseball team scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and three more in the sixth to beat Bangor 12-3 in the in the WIAA Division 4 championship game this morning.

The Ramblers had eight hits, stole 15 bases and took advantage of five Bangor errors to to win their first state title since 2002.

Dylan Peterson doubled down the left-field line to scored Dawson Daines, who had doubled in the previous at-bat, to give the Cardinals a 3-2 lead in the top of the third inning. Regis tied it when Zander Rockow legged out an infield single to score a run in the bottom of the third.

The Cardinals had four first-inning hits and scored on an RBI triple by Ashton Michek and RBI single by Chase Horstman. Michek's triple to the wall in right field scored Samuel Cropp after he singled, and Horstman gave them a 2-0 lead with his single.

The top-seeded Ramblers responded with two runs with the help of two walks and a single. Sam Knickerbocker had the hit that brought home both runs to tie the score.

