GRAND CHUTE, Wis. -- The Aquinas High School baseball team scored early and often Wednesday morning to assure itself a chance to play for a WIAA Division 3 championship on Thursday.

Junior pitcher Tanner Peterson only needed one of those runs anyway as the Blugolds beat Random Lake 10-0 in the second of two semifinals at Fox Cities Stadium.

Top-seeded Aquinas (24-2) plays second-seeded St. Croix Falls (26-3) at noon on Thursday to determine the state champion.

Peterson held the fourth-seeded Rams (18-10) to one hit, and Aquinas scored at least once in every inning to end the Rams' first state after six innings.

Junior shortstop Eddie Peters went 4 for 4 with two doubles, and Peterson was 3 for 4 with a two-run home run and three RBI as the Blugolds recorded 13 hits.

Peterson pitched all six innings, struck out six and walked four. The only Random Lake hit came from Mitchell Hiller, and it was a double past third base with two outs in the top of the sixth.

More content from this game can be found at lacrossetribune.com later today.