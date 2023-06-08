The Aquinas High School baseball team learned on Thursday that it owns a No. 1 seed for the Division 3 bracket of the WIAA state tournament next week in Grand Chute, Wis.

The Blugolds (22-2), who finished the season ranked first by state coaches and beat Bangor and Cuba City on Tuesday at the Viroqua Sectional, will play a semifinal against fourth-seeded Random Lake (18-9) at Fox Cities Stadium.

The Blugolds and unranked Rams will play the second game in a session that begins at 2:30 p.m. Second-seeded St. Croix Falls (26-3) plays third-seeded Kiel (24-2) in the 2:30 p.m. semifinal.

Random Lake advanced to its first state tournament by knocking off second-ranked Deerfield at its sectional. St. Croix Falls, which stopped Aquinas in a Division 3 sectional final last year, is making its third state appearance, while Kiel is making its first.