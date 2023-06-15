GRAND CHUTE, Wis. -- The Aquinas High School baseball team's plan was to make St. Croix Falls starter Dylan Smith throw a lot of pitches and take advantage of what was expected to be minimal opportunities.

The Blugolds knew Smith was a good pitcher, and they spent time Wednesday night and Thursday morning taking batting practice at Kimberly High School to prepare for the change-ups and curve balls that would be headed their way with the WIAA Division 3 championship on the line at Fox Cities Stadium.

Smith, however, didn't cooperate. The senior right-hander pummeled the strike zone and dashed the Blugolds' hopes of running up his pitch count as the Saints beat Aquinas 3-1 to win their first state championship Thursday afternoon.

"We were ready," Aquinas coach Mike Dee said. "(Smith) did a great job. It's hard to simulate a change-up in batting practice.

"He's a senior and very confident in himself. Honestly, I didn't think we went out of the (strike) zone much today because he was all over it. He didn't give us many opportunities with a walk or a hit batter or anything."

Smith struck out five -- three in the seventh inning to provide an exclamation point on the victory -- and walked just two while Aquinas managed just four hits.

The Blugolds (24-3) were aggressive when they could be, but many of Smith's pitches were popped high in the air for easy catches or grounded right at infielders. St. Croix Falls third baseman Brayden Olson -- a pitching commit to Purdue -- also made a couple of big plays with his glove.

Junior pitcher Will Deets didn't appear to be in for a long day after walking two batters in the first inning and throwing 35 pitches in the first two innings, but he lasted to the end and threw what Dee thought was a good game against a good lineup.

"For him to go out there and get into some of the jams he was in, not necessarily got himself into, was incredibly impressive," Dee said. "He calmed down and did his job, and I'm proud of that because he has come so far as a player. It was beautiful to watch."

The Saints scored two runs in the bottom of the second inning and one more in the bottom of the fourth.

No. 9 hitter and shortstop Michael Shannon provided the bat for all three runs, tagging a Deets pitch down the left-field line for a double in the second and sending a ground ball toward third base with one out and the bases loaded in the fourth.

Aquinas junior Tanner Peterson field that batted ball cleanly but went to first for the second out instead of home for the force on a play that might have been very close at the plate.

"That hit that drove in the first two runs was a terrific pitch," Dee said. "The kid just went down and got it."

The Blugolds did get something going in the top of the fourth, which led off with an Eddie Peters walk and stolen base. Peters went to third when Peterson popped up a foul ball near the first-base dugout, and it was caught by first baseman Brady Belisle.

Waylon Hargrove then sent a grounder between first and second base. Belisle went for the ball but couldn't get there. Second baseman Wyatt Connors fielded the ball but Smith couldn't beat Hargrove to the bag as Peters scored. Hargrove was then stranded at first, but Aquinas was within 2-1.

Peters, who was 4 for 4 in Wednesday's win over Random Lake, was 1 for 2 with the walk against Smith.

"He pounded the zone all day," Peters said of Smith. "He mixed a few pitches with a fastball, curve and change-up. He really kept us off balance early in the count.

"We got on a few but hit them right at people and got unlucky."

Aquinas put its leadoff batter on twice. Ben Corsi led off the fifth by drawing a walk, but a liner off the bat of Cullen Sackman right at Smith was caught. Smith then fired to first to finish the double play and end that threat.

"We had one hit up the middle, but it turned into a double play, and there were tough plays made by the third baseman," Aquinas catcher Calvin Hargrove said. "We hit the ball hard to the outfield but not in the gaps. We were just unlucky hitting the ball today."