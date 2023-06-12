The Aquinas High School baseball team has played 25 games this season, and opponents have scored 44 runs.

That makes it pretty easy to determine the main source of success for a team that has won 23 games and is preparing to play in the WIAA state tournament at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis.

Coach Mike Dee, in his return season with a program that he led from 1982-1987, has been able to rely on many aspects of his roster to win games this spring, but there is no denying the impact his pitchers have made on a team that has won 23 games and lost just two.

That staff will try to continue that impact when they face Random Lake (18-9) in a state semifinal game late Tuesday afternoon. The Blugolds and Rams play after a 2:30 p.m. semifinal between St. Croix Falls and Kiel.

“Our pitching has been really good all year, and I give credit to (assistant) coach (Jack) Gurholt for that,” Dee said after the Blugolds beat Cuba City 4-2 to win a Division 3 sectional championship last week in Viroqua. “We have a very simple plan, and we emphasize it over and over and over again.

“I don’t want to explain it, but we haven’t had a single outing all year where we weren’t really good on the mound. That’s where it all starts.”

Four postseason opponents have managed to score a total of two runs with juniors Tanner Peterson and Will Deets getting the majority of the work. Junior Eddie Peters pitched the last two games of the win over the Cubans in the sectional final.

Those three have allowed 14 hits and two earned runs with 28 strikeouts and four walks in 28 innings and wins over Poynette, Whitehall, Bangor and Cuba City. They allowed eight hits in the sectional, where they beat a team that was Division 4 state runner-up last year (Bangor) and another that won the Division 3 title (Cuba City).

“They all have great fastballs,” Aquinas senior catcher Calvin Hargrove said. “None of them are 90-plus (mph), but they have great movement, they locate well, and they can throw whatever is called.

“They are calm under pressure, and they are amazing.”

Only Onalaska and St. Croix Falls have managed to score more than three runs on Aquinas pitching this season. The Hilltoppers beat Aquinas 60, and St. Croix Falls led 5-2 before suffering a 13-5 loss.

The staff has a collective 1.35 ERA, but it is just one of three Division 3 teams with a team ERA of less than 2.0 in this tournament. The best will have to be on top of their game in a tournament that could be tough for hitters.

But playing on a surface the size of Neuroscience Field — 325 feet down the left- and right-field lines and 400 to straightaway center — can put pressure on defenses, too, with more open spaces for hitters to park pitches they get good swings on.

Dee scheduled a couple of games at Copeland Park.

“The playing surface is going to be faster,” said Aquinas senior outfielder Ben Corsi, who had two hits and scored three runs in the sectional. “The games at Copeland were scheduled for that reason, and our infielders are good, so I think it plays to our advantage.”

What also could play to their advantage is the experience some players have from winning two Division 5 football championships.

Hargrove and Corsi had the most playing experience with those teams. Neither was sure how much they could relate to current teammates who didn’t play football, but one aspect can be participating in a big game.

“We know how to handle the big games,” Corsi said. “It’s just another game. That’s how we have to approach it.”

The seniors can also probably best relate to the pain of getting close to a state tournament but not qualifying. The Blugolds were eliminated in a sectional semifinal two years ago and lost in the sectional final last year.

“We had two great teams with two great records and great coaches, and we just couldn’t do it,” Hargrove said. “It’s tough,and to finally get over that hump is nice.

“Now we have to finish it. We have bigger goals in mind.”