The Aquinas High School baseball team's WIAA Division 3 state semifinal against Random Lake that was scheduled for late Tuesday afternoon has been shifted to Wednesday morning.

Weather forced a change in the schedule at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis., and part of the new schedule changes Division 3 semifinals from Tuesday to Wednesday.

The top-seeded Blugolds (23-2) will now play fourth-seeded Random Lake (18-9) in the second semifinal of Wednesday morning's session.

Second-seeded St. Croix Falls(25-3) and third-seeded Kiel (25-2) play the first Division 3 semifinal at 8 a.m. Aquinas and Random Lake play after that game concludes. Thursday's Division 3 championship game is still scheduled for noon.