WIAA state baseball: Seven-run inning, Cropp catch helps Bangor beat Marshfield Columbus 9-8

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. -- The Bangor High School baseball team scored seven runs in the top of the seventh inning. and right fielder Samuel Cropp made a diving catch for the final out in a 9-8 win over Marshfield Columbus Catholic heading to the bottom of the seventh in a WIAA Division 4 state semifinal at Fox Cities Stadium today.

Chase Horstman and Evan Wolfe both had two-run singles to key the inning, which started with the Dona holding a 3-2 lead.

Horstman's single to the wall in left broke a 3-3 tie, and Eli Tucker followed it with an RBI single. That started a run that was capped by Wolfe's two-run single to center for the 9-3 lead.

Ashton Michek and Horstman drew walks and went to second and eventually scored on a two-run single by Will Reader in the top of the sixth. That tied the game at 2, but Brock Bennington hit an RBI triple with two outs in the bottom of the sixth to break the tie.

Cole Timmler lined a single up the middle with runners on second and third base to score two in the bottom of the fifth to start a rally that gave the Dons a 2-0 lead in the fifth. Both Blake Jacobi and Bennington drew walks to set up the run-scoring hit.

That followed a number of threats by the Columbus Catholic offense in early innings.

The Cardinals put Eli Tucker on with a walk in the top of the second inning, but he never reached second base. The Dons put two runners on in the bottom of the second against Michek, but Michek struck out two straight batters to end the threat.

An error, bloop single and walk also loaded the bases with two outs for Columbus Catholic in the third, but Michek struck out Xane Adler to get out of that.

Two errors put runners on second and third with no outs in the Columbus Catholic fourth, but Michek struck out the side.

Eau Claire Regis beat Oakfield 14-4 in six innings in the first semifinal, and the winner of Bangor's game against Marshfield Columbus Catholic plays the Ramblers in a game that is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday.

