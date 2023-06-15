GRAND CHUTE, Wis. – The Aquinas High School baseball team scored early and often during its WIAA Division 3 state semifinal on Wednesday, but Dylan Smith didn’t let that happen with the championship on the line Thursday.

The St. Croix Falls senior pummeled the strike zone early and late and kept scoring threats to a minimum as the second-seeded Saints beat the top-seeded Blugolds 3-1 on a cool championship day at Fox Cities Stadium.

Aquinas (24-3) scratched out a run in the top of the fourth inning but had trouble getting much going in other innings against Smith while playing in the sixth WIAA championship game in program history.

St. Croix Falls (27-3) won its first state title behind two run-scoring hits from No. 9 batter and shortstop Michael Shannon to get some revenge from a loss to the Blugolds in a regular-season finale.

After putting together 13 hits in a semifinal win over Random Lake on Wednesday, Aquinas managed just four hits against Smith, who struck out five, walked one and relied on his defense by keeping the ball in play.

Waylon Hargrove drove in the Aquinas run with an infield single that brought Eddie Peters to the plate and cut the St. Croix Falls lead to 2-1 in the fourth.