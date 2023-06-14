GRAND CHUTE, Wis. — He didn’t think he got all of it, so he ran to first base like he would after making contact any other time.

But Tanner Peterson noticed his Aquinas High School teammates react in the dugout as he ran and rounded first base. The junior hit Matty Melo’s pitch much harder than he thought.

He realized that it left Fox Cities Stadium over the wall in left-center field before he reached second base before he slowed down and went into a home run trot.

Peterson hadn’t hit a home run in the Blugolds’ previous 25 games, but a two-run blast highlighted a big Wednesday for Peterson and his teammates at the WIAA state baseball tournament.

“I thought it was gonna hit the fence,” Peterson said with a big smile after Aquinas beat Random Lake 10-0 in a six-inning Division 3 semifinal. “I guess it didn’t.”

Peterson’s home run was just one of many things that went well for the top-seeded Blugolds (24-2), who qualified to play in a Thursday championship game against second-seeded St. Croix Falls (26-3). That game begins at noon.

Peterson counted the home run as his biggest highlight during a performance that also included a one-hit complete game. The right-hander held the fourth-seeded Rams (18-10) hitless until Mitchell Hiller doubled past third base with two outs in the top of the sixth inning.

“It’s the home run because it’s the first one of the year,” Peterson said. “I’m happy with the pitching, too.”

He should be happy with the pitching.

A handful of walks and an early error didn’t make the game feel like a no-hitter — not that Peterson was paying close attention — but it certainly was when Hiller stepped to the plate after Peterson recorded two quick outs in the top of the sixth inning.

Hiller smashed Peterson’s first pitch past third baseman Will Deets to break it up.

And Peterson was a different pitcher during the second half of the game after walking three batters over the first two innings.

“I think after the first inning he kid of settled in and was who he is,” Aquinas coach Mike Dee said of Peterson’s pitching, which included six strikeouts and four walks. “Understadably so, we were a little nervous although it wasn’t terrible. But I could see it in the body language that they were a little bit anxious.”

But getting the bats going right away — and an adjustment made by catcher Calvin Hargrove — helped Peterson find his groove.

The Blugolds scored once in the first inning — shortstop Alex Peters drove in Cullen Sackman with a double — and again in the second on a Sackman single that scored Jacob Thornton. Peterson then hit his home run after Peters doubled for the second time during a 4-for-4 performance.

Peters’ four hits led a 13-hit attack that produced at least one run in every inning. Peterson was 3 for 4 with the two RBI, Sackman was 2 for 3, and Ben Corsi matched Peterson with a pair of runs driven in.

Hargrove’s adjustment was to move a bit inside when batters stepped into the box.

“We had Cal move inside because my pitches move, and sometimes they move a little too much.

“That and going out of the stretch helped me.”

Random Lake, which was making its first state appearance, hit just two fly balls to the outfield. Toren Vanderbush hit one that was caught by Sackman for the final out of the first inning, and Logan Michaels hit one to Thornton for the final out in the fifth.

Peters and second baseman Kole Keppel each drifted onto the grass to catch one popup each. Peterson kept most of the contact on the ground, which was the goal.

“He kept the hitters guessing,” Hargrove said of Peterson. “He was a little wild with his fastball early, but once he got his fastball down to the zone, hitters weren’t even touching it.”

The Blugolds’ biggest offensive inning was the fifth, and they used three hits and two erros to push their lead to 9-0. Corsi hit a two-run single to highlight it.

Thornton ended the game on a grounder to second base with the bases loaded. Thornton was thrown out, but Peters scored after singling for his fourth hit.