WIAA state basketball: RiverHawks drew on experience to beat Westosha Central

MADISON -- The Central High School boys basketball team had been there before.

It may not seem like it, but it's true. All of the victories can blur reality a bit.

RiverHawks coach Todd Fergot's solution as Westosha Central built a 10-point second-half lead during their WIAA Division 2 semifinal at the Kohl Center on Friday was to turn to assistant coach Adam Haberman.

"He just told me to calm them down," Haberman said. "Easy task. This is a steady group (of players), and they always find their way."

Doing so made the RiverHawks' 25th straight victory a special one because it gave them a chance to play for a state championship for the first time in five years.

Doesn't that sound crazy, too?

Central hasn't been forced to come back from many deficits this season, but they've only failed to do it once. Unfortunately for the Falcons, that wasn't the case Friday, when Devon Fielding's 3-pointer from the left corner with 24 seconds left gave the RiverHawks a 52-51 victory.

Second-seeded Central (28-1) now plays top-seeded and defending state champion Pewaukee (26-3) for the title at 6:35 p.m. Saturday. Can the RiverHawks get their first championship since Kobe King was a senior and Johnny and Jordan Davis were freshmen?

They showed on Friday that the thought of that shouldn't be taken off the table until there are zeroes on the clock.

Madison La Follette found that out when Nic Williams hit a 3-pointer in the second overtime to beat it on Dec. 17.

Wayzata (Minn.) couldn't hold its lead over the RiverHawks on Dec. 30, and Hopkins (Minn.) wasn't helped by scoring the first nine points in a 68-49 loss on Jan. 22.

Onalaska had Central down 13 points in their second meeting of the season, too, but that didn't last.

"There have been multiple times against very good teams where the guys could have gotten down on each other," Central coach Todd Fergot said. "They are always able to stay the course, and the chemistry on this team as is good as any other team I've had."

So, how did the RiverHawks find themselves in a 10-point hole against the Falcons (25-3) and how did they get out of it?

It was created by a 19-6 run that started after Central took a 32-29 lead on a Fielding basket with 14 minutes, 7 seconds remaining. The RiverHawks turned the ball over three times and made just 3 of 9 shots as Westosha took the 48-38 lead with 6:48 left.

"We took care of the ball," Falcons coach James Hyllberg said. "We finished. We also had a nice stretch where we made our free throws, as well."

The RiverHawks started to reel in the Falcons when Fielding, who scored a game-high 20 points, hit a leaner in the lane, and Noah Compan converted a pass from Colin Adams. Compan's basket was set up by a Nic Williams steal at the other end of the court.

The Falcons then turned it over again when Kenny Garth misfired on a pass to Wyatt Anderson.

The mistakes added up as Central continued to capitalize on them. The Falcons had just 11 turnovers, but those turnovers led to 20 points.

The RiverHawks have proven all season that they just need an opening to show their opportunistic side. After falling behind by 10 points, Central had the ball eight times and scored on six of those possessions.

"When we got the momentum and the crowd on our side (after Fielding's winning 3-pointer), that changed everything," Williams said. "We dug in for a big play and then took it a possession at a time."

There really was just one more important possession, and that ended with Jack Rose getting to the basket but not being able to knock down the shot at the rim against the defense of Adams.

Adams, who entered the game with a scoring average of 10.4 points per game, scored zero points while playing more than 31 minutes against the Falcons. He only took three shots, instead focusing on defending against Rose, whose most significant scholarship offer has come from Maryland.

So Fergot drew on the experience of how Central defended Medford's Logan Baumgartner in last week's sectional championship game. Baumgartner finished with 19 points, but he never ran free without a body on him or hand in his face. Rose scored 18 points on Friday, but he only made 7 of 21 shots and 1 of 7 attempts from the 3-point line.

"We watched a lot of film on him, and he's as good as anyone we've played this year," Fergot said of Rose, a 6-4 guard. "One of our strategies was to kind of wear him down, and that's where Colin came in because we stuck him with (Rose) the entire game.

"That made it tough for him to make plays at the end, I think."

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

