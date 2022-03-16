WIAA state boys basketball: Devon Fielding pushes RiverHawks toward title

Central High School boys basketball coach Todd Fergot remembers Devon Fielding as a “short and stocky” kid running around the floor while navigating the waters of youth basketball.

Senior teammate Porter Pretasky just remembers Fielding’s long arms and their ability to help him defend and make plays.

“I remember him being on the floor a lot,” Fergot said with a laugh in the Mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium after Monday’s practice. “I remember him going up for shots and always ending up on the floor, but you could just tell that he had a passion for the game.”

Pretasky said there was no doubt that Fielding would be a leader by the time he got to Central, and they teamed up with their peers to make a run at a WIAA Division 2 state championship.

“He wasn’t the tallest,” Pretasky said of Fielding, who moved from the Twin Cities to La Crosse to live with his grandmother as a fifth-grader. “He had the tall hair, and his arms were so much longer than everyone else’s.

“But you could see that he was good and was going to get better.”

There are a number of reasons for the RiverHawks qualifying for their fifth state tournament since 2016 this season, but there is no question that Fielding is the glue that keeps all of the piece in the right spots on the court.

Central (27-1), which spent the second half of the season ranked first by The Associated Press, is seeded second for Friday afternoon’s semifinal matchup with third-seeded Westosha Central (25-2) at the Kohl Center in Madison.

The RiverHawks and Falcons follow top-seeded Pewaukee (25-3) squaring off with fourth-seeded Ashwaubenon (24-4) in the first semifinal at 1:35 p.m. Friday. Semifinal winners meet at 6:35 p.m. Saturday.

Fielding enters the semifinal as Central’s leading scorer (14.9 points per game) and 3-point shooter (he has 40 on 102 attempts) after transitioning from role player when he was younger to leader over his final two seasons.

That fact that his junior season ended with a regional loss to Eau Claire North pushed Fielding and his classmates harder to qualify for this state tournament in their final attempt.

“The last time I got to go there, I was freshman, so I didn’t play,” said Fielding, who has received college interest from Winona State, University of Mary, UW-La Crosse and UW-Platteville among others. “Getting the tournament taken away (due to the COVID-19 outbreak after a sectional semifinal win over Onalaska), there was the thought of at least having to go one time and contribute while I’m there.

“Last year didn’t end the way we wanted it to, and if this one wouldn’t have ended like this, it would have been tough to take.”

There wasn’t much chance of that happening with the way the RiverHawks performed this season. Central takes a 24-game winning streak into its semifinal and hasn’t lost since a 52-38 setback at the hands of Benilde-St. Margaret’s (Minn.) on Dec. 11.

And through the entire winning streak, Fielding has shown the development of an all-around game that includes consistent offense and defense and the understanding required to know when and how to make an impact.

The 6-foot-2 guard doesn’t need the ball in his hands to make his team better. While he has developed into one of the better scorers in the area, Fielding can set the tone of the game while in his defensive stance, too.

“I think his defense has really stood out this year,” Fergot said. “When you look at that steal he had on Saturday (in a 56-47 win over Medford), those are the plays he can make in big moments. That game could have changed if they got that ball to (Logan Baumgartner).”

Fielding was defending on the wing as the RiverHawks clung to a six-point lead. The Raiders were looking for Baumgartner on the left side to try and cut their deficit to one possession, but Fielder went high for the lob and took the right angle to intercept the pass.

He got it to teammate Noah Compan, who was fouled and made two bonus free throws to cap a 26-point performance and produce a 55-47 lead with 14.1 seconds left.

Medford showed the ability to score points quickly on Saturday, so the turnover was a big one for the RiverHawks. Fielding also scored 17 points and made 3 of 4 shots from the 3-point line against the Raiders. He also got to the basket twice on critical possessions after the Raiders cut a 12-point deficit to two.

But back to the only loss of the season. The RiverHawks didn’t play well against the Red Knights (18-10), and the end result smarted. Fielding wasn’t at full strength that day, and he missed the following game against Tomah.

He returned to score 22 points in a 76-73 win over Madison La Follette in the Madison 608 Tournament, and Pretasky believes that outcome played a big role in the rest of the season.

“That showed us we could play with the good teams in the state,” said Pretasky, who scored 21 points in the win over Tomah that followed the team’s only loss. “It took perseverance and two overtimes. We were up and down, and we found a way to win.”

That tends to happen with Fielding around. Central has a 55-8 record since he made his first real impact on the court as a sophomore, and he’d love to add two more victories to that total this weekend.

“That’s why you play, and we’ve been through a lot to get here,” Fielding said of chasing the team’s first championship since 2017. “Especially with us seniors, it’s our last chance to get it.”

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net of vi Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

