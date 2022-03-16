WIAA state boys basketball: Event at a Glance

WHAT: The 106th WIAA state boys basketball tournament

WHEN: Thursday-Saturday

WHERE: Kohl Center, Madison

TICKETS: Prices are $11 per session and available at the Kohl Center, where windows are available one hour before the start of each session.

TELEVISION: All games will be broadcast on WXOW-TV in the La Crosse area

The scheduleDIVISION 1Friday’s semifinals(1) Neenah (27-1) vs. (4) Racine Case (22-6), 6:35 p.m.

(2) Menomonee Falls (25-3) vs. (3) Brookfield Cenral (23-5), approximately 15 minutes after first semifinal

Saturday’s championshipSemifinal winners, approximately 8:30 p.m.

DIVISION 2Friday’s semifinals(1) Pewaukee (25-3) vs. (4) Ashwaubenon (24-4), 1:35 p.m.

(2) Central (27-1) vs. Westosha Central (25-2), approximately 15 minutes after first semifinal

Saturday’s championshipSemifinal winners, 6:35 p.m.

DIVISION 3Thursday’s semifinals(1) West Salem (26-1) vs. (4) Brillion (26-2), 1:35 p.m.

(2) Lake Country Lutheran (26-2) vs. (3) St. Thomas More (25-3), approximately 15 minutes after first semifinal

Saturday’s championshipSemifinal winners, approximately 3:30 p.m.

DIVISION 4Thursday’s semifinals(1) Milwaukee Science Academy (22-5) vs. (4) Cameron (19-7), 6:35 p.m.

(2) Manitowoc Roncalli (24-3) vs. Marshall (22-6), approximately 15 minutes after first semifinal

Saturday’s championshipSemifinal winners, approximately 1:35 p.m.

DIVISION 5Friday’s semifinals(1) Randolph (26-2) vs. (4) Gibraltar (19-10), 9:05 a.m.

(2) Bangor (24-4) vs. Hurley (24-4), approximately 15 minutes after first semifinal

Saturday’s championshipSemifinal winners, 11:05 a.m.

Local participationDIVISION 2LA CROSSE CENTRAL NOTES: The RiverHawks are making their fifth state appearance since 2016 and first since 2019. ... Central won the Division 2 championship in 2017. ... Senior Devon Fielding leads the team in scoring (14.7 ppg), steals (49) and 3-pointers (37). ... The RiverHawks have won 24 straight games since a 52-38 loss to Benilde-St. Margaret’s (Minn.). ... Senior Noah Compan leads the team in rebounds (6.6) and averages 12.2 ppg. ... Junior Nic Williams leads the team in assists (3.4) and averages 9.0 points and 3.6 rebounds. ... Compan scored 26 points in the RiverHawks’ 56-47 win over Medford in the sectional championship game. ... Fielding added 17 and had a big steal near the end of regulation to keep his team in command.

WESTOSHA CENTRAL NOTES: The Falcons are making their second state appearance and first since 2018. ... Westosha has won 16 games in a row since a 79-35 loss to Pewaukee. ... The Falcons’ only other loss this season is to Racine Case, which qualified in Division 1. ... Senior Jack Rose, a 6-4 guard, leads Westosha with his average of 20.6 ppg. ... Rose shoots 38.4% from the 3-point line (68 of 177) and ranks second on the team in rebounds (6.7). ... Senior Kenny Garth ranks second to Rose in scoring (11.4 ppg) and shoots 78% (64 of 82) on free throws. ... Senior point guard Devin Griffin adds 9.1 ppg, and 6-4 junior Wyatt Anderson leads the team in rebounds (7.0).

DIVISION 3WEST SALEM NOTES: The Panthers are first-time state qualifiers, and their only loss came to Division 1 Eau Claire Memorial, which had its season ended in a sectional championship game on Saturday. ... First-year coach Mark Wagner led G-E-T to state twice, and the Red Hawks finishes as runner-up once. ... Junior guard Carson Koepnick entered the sectional with a team-best scoring average of 16.7 ppg, and he led the team in assists (83), steals (60) and 3-pointers (54). ... Peter Lattos, a 6-7 junior, averaged 16 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 50.4% from the floor through regionals. ... Junior Brett McConkey can be a dominant rebounder (10.5 rpg). ... Sophomore Tamarrein Henderson averages 9.0 ppg, senior CJ McConkey 8.9 ppg and senior Jack Hehli 8.8 ppg. ... West Salem has won 15 straight games since the loss to the Old Abes at the La Crosse Center.

BRILLION LIONS NOTES: Brillion is making its fourth state appearance and first since 2014. ... The Lions won their only state title by beating a Wagner-coached G-E-T team 40-35 for the Division 3 championship in 2012. ... Brillion is led by 6-8 junior Jeremy Lorenz (19.8 ppg, 11.4 rpg) and 6-6 sophomore Grady Geiger (11.0 ppg, 5.2 rpg). ... Junior Caeden Holly leads the Lions with 40 3-pointers (he shoots 36.4% from long range) and averages 10.7 ppg. ... One of Brillion’s losses is a 62-48 setback at the hands of Manitowoc Roncalli, a Division 4 state qualifier.

DIVISION 5BANGOR NOTES: The Cardinals have won seven straight games since a loss to Royall and are making their fourth state appearance (third since 2018). ... Bangor won the Division 5 championship in 2018. ... Junior guard Dustin McDonald leads the way in scoring with his average of 17.6 ppg and 52 3-pointers. ... McDonald is shooting 40.3% from the 3-point line. ... Senior Will reader (12.4 ppg) and junior Tanner Jones (11.5 ppg) are Bangor’s other double-figure scorers with Gunner Ellenburg (9.5) not far behind. ... Ellenburg leads the team in rebounds (6.1 rpg), and Jones leads the team in assists (98) and steals (63).

HURLEY NOTES: The Northstars have won six straight games since a 78-52 loss to Medford. ... This is Hurley’s fifth state appearance and first since 1949. ... The Northstars, who won the Indianhead Conference, have allowed just one of their five postseason opponents to score more than 50 points. ... Junior Eli Talsma, a 6-3 guard, averages 21.3 points per game and had made 45 of 102 attempts from the 3-point line (44.1%). ... Senior Braxton Sbraggia, a 6-5 forward, averages 13.8 points and a team-high 8.1 rebounds. ... Junior Dominic Croci made a team-high 60 3pointers on 148 attempts and has averaged 13 ppg.

