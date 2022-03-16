WIAA state boys basketball: Loss to Pewaukee sparked Westosha Central

After the worst loss of the season, the players on the Westosha Central High School boys basketball team just wanted to move on.

So they told their coach they were tired of hearing about it, and the Falcons haven’t lost since.

Now, they’re two wins away from a WIAA state championship.

Back on Jan. 15, Central — considered by some state contender from the start of the season with its very experienced roster — traveled to Pewaukee for an anticipated showdown with the defending Division 2 state champion Pirates.

Quite simply, the Falcons played poorly that Saturday afternoon and Pewaukee played very well, and the result was a humbling 44-point loss for Westosha Central.

There was a lot on film from that day for coach James Hyllberg and his staff to critique, but the Falcons also had the rest of the Southern Lakes Conference schedule and a postseason run upcoming.

So the players finally heard enough about the Pewaukee game.

“The boys, during the season, got on me one day in practice, because they said I kept bringing up the Pewaukee game,” Hyllberg said in a phone interview Tuesday morning. “They were tired of the coaching staff bringing that game up.”

Maybe that game had nothing to do with the rest of the season, but the fact is, the Falcons have won 16 consecutive times since that loss to reach the state tournament at the Kohl Center for the second time in program history and the first time since 2018.

“I think eventually we came to a point where we had to kind of move on, because otherwise it’s kind of like a ball and chain around someone’s head, always kind of bringing them down about what they didn’t do well,” Hyllberg said of that defeat. “After a while, we did kind of get past that and say, ‘Hey, if we focus on that and we don’t win this game coming up, that’s not going to be good.’”

Westosha Central has been led all season by the experienced and talented senior trio of combo guard Jack Rose, point guard Devin Griffin and forward Kenny Garth, who’ve each started at the varsity level for the Falcons the last three seasons now.

They lost in the regional finals as sophomores and juniors but met the high expectations of reaching the state tournament in their final high school season.

The Falcons run a variety of sets and plays on offense, sometimes changing things weekly, which the seniors can handle with all their experience. They can also improvise on the fly if a play breaks down.

Rose, a 6-foot-4 sharpshooter with the ability to score over smaller players, is a four-year varsity player who earlier this season became the program’s all-time leading scorer. Rose, who has NCAA Division I scholarship offers from George Washington, Maryland, UW-Milwaukee, SIU-Edwardsville and Toledo is averaging a team-high 20.5 points per game this season, along with 6.8 rebounds per contest.

After scoring a game-high 19 points in Saturday’s 79-48 blowout of Oregon in a sectional final at Watertown, Rose is at 1,618 points entering his final one or two high school games.

Garth, meanwhile, is averaging 11.6 points, 2.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game, Griffin — who averaged 15 points in the Falcons’ two sectional victories — is at 9.6 points and 3.6 assists per game and junior forward Wyatt Anderson averages 7.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per contest.

But when Central is really playing well, as it has been during the postseason, the key is the Falcons’ defense. With its switching styles, including a 1-3-1 trapping zone defense, Central uses its quickness to force turnovers and rushed shots and ignite its offense. The Falcons have given up just 45.8 points in the postseason.

“We do a good job of mixing defenses, and we use our length, and we use our speed to get in the right spot,” Hyllberg said. “We try to force contested shots and force guys to take shots that maybe they wouldn’t normally feel comfortable taking.

“And then after that, you have to be able to rebound the ball, and that’s something we’ve done throughout the playoffs, the last two games, especially. We haven’t given teams a lot of second-chance opportunities, and that’s been key.”

