WIAA state boys basketball: McConkey's physical play lifts Panthers in semifinal

MADISON — Brett McConkey is so good at what he does that his West Salem High School boys basketball teammates and coaches just expect it.

They expect to see it in practice, and they expect to see it in games.

But that doesn’t mean it goes unnoticed. McConkey isn’t going to light up an opponent for 30 points very often, and he isn’t going to catch the attention of the crowd with anything flashy.

McConkey is going be as physical as any player on the court and use his strength and anticipation to and to control the action like he did Thursday afternoon at the Kohl Center as the top-seeded Panthers beat fourth-seeded Brillion 71-61 in a Division 3 semifinal matchup during the WIAA state tournament at the Kohl Center.

“Oh, man, he’s a beast on the court,” West Salem senior Jack Hehli said of McConkey’s 14-point, 14-rebound performance against the Lions. “He had to match up with a great player today, and we could see why he’s going to play D(ivision) I because he could do everything, and Brett did a great job on him, which was what we needed.”

The Panthers advance to a championship game against Lake Country Lutheran (27-4) on Saturday afternoon.

It might sound ridiculous to praise the defensive effort against a player that finished with 22 points, 14 rebounds and nine blocked shots, but this is one of those instances.

Brillion’s Jeremy Lorenz is a 6-foot-8 forward with scholarship offers from Toledo and UW-Green Bay, and those are likely just the first two schools on his offer list.

But the assignment added motivation for the 6-4 McConkey, who plays basketball a lot like he plays football. McConkey isn’t afraid of contact and has no problem initiating to make a play.

“It makes me feel like I have a bigger responsibility than I normally do,” McConkey, a quarterback who passed for 1,313 yards and 10 touchdowns and rushed for 625 yards and six TDs in the fall, said of the matchup. “It was tough out there trying to push him around.”

That, he said, was the plan. The Panthers (27-1) wanted to move Lorenz as far away from the hoop as possible, but those kinds of plans are always easier said than done.

Lorenz didn’t let it happen as much as West Salem would have wanted, but McConkey thrived in the experience. He beat Lorenz for offensive rebound after offensive rebound and made him uncomfortable enough early to limit production.

Led by McConkey’s eight, the Panthers grabbed 24 offensive rebounds, and McConkey’s alone led to 15 second-chance points in a 10-point victory. Junior Peter Lattos also had six offensive rebounds among his 12.

“That was a challenge for us, and part of that is that they have seven or eight guys who can basically score in double digits,” Brillion coach Chad Shimek said. “I lot of those times when you aren’t getting the box-out, it’s because, physically, you are getting worn down a little bit.

“Maybe you are in a rotation where you shouldn’t be. They definitely hurt us in that area.”

McConkey had a couple during a key stretch at the end of the first half.

After Brillion cut what was once a nine-point deficit to 20-18, Lattos was fouled and made one free throw before missing the second. McConkey was there for the rebound, and the possession ended with a Carson Koepnick 3-pointer.

Lattos was fouled again 30 seconds later and missed two free throws, but McConkey was there for the board and putback that time for a 26-18 lead. The Panthers closed out the half with a 10-3 run for a 30-21 advantage.

“It’s like we take it for granted with Brett,” West Salem coach Mark Wagner said. “He’s going to play great defense every night, he’s going to get the boards. He’s going to find a way to prove himself. That what Brett does.”

The Lions (26-3) cut a 17-point second-half deficit to 11 on two Lorenz free throws with 5:44 remaining before McConkey followed up a Koepnick runner with a perfect pass that set up a Lattos basket.

Less then a minute later, he rebounded another missed free throw and scored for a three-point play to push the Panthers’ lead to 62-45 with 4:09 left.

He seemed to be there for the play his team always needed., and Koepnick’s game-high 26 points probably still — mostly — kept him off the radar.

“Yeah, that’s how a like it,” That’s the role I’ve created for myself. I get every rebound I can and do all the dirty work I can, so everyone else can look good on the offensive side.”

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.