WIAA state boys basketball: Peter Lattos finds comfort zone with new role for West Salem

WEST SALEM — Peter Lattos has always been one of the tallest players on his basketball team, and that made it easy to concentrate on his development as a traditional post player.

He didn’t concentrate exclusively on defense and scoring in the lane, but Lattos knew that was the best way to exploit his height advantage.

That’s when Mark Wagner changed the junior’s world as the West Salem High School boys basketball team’s first-year coach.

“He wanted me to kind of play like a guard,” the 6-foot-7 Lattos said of Wagner. “We had the McConkey brothers (CJ and Brett) in the post, and he wanted me to fit into a different kind of role.”

Lattos would still be expected to be a post presence, but his ability to handle the ball and shoot prompted Wagner to shift him out to the perimeter more often. That might not be where Lattos ever expected to be after a growth spurt shifted his focus more from football to basketball.

“I was 5-8 in seventh grade, 6 feet in eighth grade and 6-3 as a freshman,” Lattos said. “Then I hit 6-6 sophomore year. But when I got to high school, we still had some taller guys, and I started working on by ball handling more, so that helped me get ready for what I’m doing now.”

The gradual change — emphasized more this season than any other — for Lattos has helped the Panthers (26-1) become the top seed in their first WIAA state tournament. West Salem meets fourth-seeded Brillion (26-2) in the first Division 2 semifinal at 1:35 p.m. Thursday at the Kohl Center.

“I liked his perimeter skills, and as we did some workouts, I thought he was really good with the basketball,” said Wagner, who coached G-E-T to a 252-102 record and two state tournaments over 15 seasons before stepping down after the 2017-18 season. “I thought that presented a tough matchup for people because he’s so good on the perimeter, yet he can still post up.

“Early on, I talked to Peter about getting him the ball at the top and that I expected him to be a play maker for us.”

Lattos has averaged 16 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 50.4% from the floor for the Panthers, who have won 15 games in a row since losing 84-63 to Division 1 Eau Claire Memorial at the La Crosse Center on Jan. 15.

That was one of four games Lattos missed with a wrist injury, but it didn’t take him long to get back into the flow. He returned with 24 points and 15 rebounds in a 76-62 win over Black River Falls and followed that up with 29 points and 13 rebounds in a 76-45 win over Bangor, a Division 5 state qualifier.

Performances like the ones against the Tigers and Cardinals make Lattos stand out on a team that has succeeded on the strength of balance.

Junior Carson Koepnick (16.7 ppg) is the only Panther scoring more than Lattos consistently, but the team has five players averaging between 8.0 and 9.0 ppg. Four of those five have had at least one game with more than 20 points.

Two of them are seniors CJ McConkey and Jack Hehli, who were the team’s top two scorers as juniors. Their roles have changed, and injuries slowed their returns to the team this season, but the Panthers also know they can count on them in certain spots.

“It’s different, and it was tough with both of us coming off injuries,” said Hehli, who averages 8.8 ppg, scored 23 in a win over Aquinas and scored 21 points in two sectional games. “It allowed those guys to really get their feet set, and they took charge, and they haven’t stopped.

“That’s great because it’s led to the best for the team.”

McConkey averages 8.9 points and 6.1 rebounds, but his shoulder and toe have limited him at times. He had 13 points and 14 rebounds in Saturday’s 63-48 win over Baldwin-Woodville in a sectional final at Arcadia.

“What’s great about this team is that everyone accepts whatever his role is,” McConkey said. “That can change every night. If I need to rebound, I’ll rebound. If we need points, I’ll get points.”

Junior Brennan Kennedy (8.0 ppg) and sophomore Tamarrein Henderson (9.0) have also had big games for the Panthers, who will have their work cut out inside against the Lions.

Brillion features 6-8 junior Jeremy Lorenz and 6-6 sophomore Grady Geiger as its top two players. They combine for averages of 31 points and 17 rebounds per game — Lorenz averages 19.8 ppg and 11.4 rpg — and will create a challenge in the post.

“Their offense starts with (Lorenz), but he can go inside or outside because he is a versatile 6-8 kid,” Wagner said. “We have to find a way to keep him under control and limit the number of touches he gets. We’ll have to be physical, and hopefully we can avoid foul trouble.”

The McConkeys and Lattos will play major roles in that defensive approach and have to keep the Panthers effective in the rebounding game.

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

