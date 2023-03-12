The trio of La Crosse-area boys basketball teams that punched their tickets to the WIAA state tournament all earned top two seeds in their respective brackets.

West Salem (27-1) earned the best ranking of the bunch, taking the top seed in Division 3. The Panthers will kick off their quest for a title Thursday at 1:35 p.m. at the Kohl Center in Madison in a semifinal against four-seed Milwaukee Academy of Science (18-6). If West Salem wins, it will advance to the final Saturday afternoon to take on the winner of two-seed Brillion (27-1) and three-seed Lakeside Lutheran (25-3).

This is the second state appearance in school history after making their debut last year in a runner-up performance. Second-seeded Brillion is a familiar foe for the Panthers, as West Salem won a 71-61 semifinal matchup in 2022’s state tournament.

Another runner-up from last season makes a return to state, as La Crosse Central (23-5) earned a two-seed in the Division 2 bracket. The RiverHawks will face third-seeded Whitnall (24-3) in semifinal action Friday afternoon. If Central advances, it will play again Saturday night, taking on the winner of four-seed Nicolet (24-4) and one-seed Pewaukee (25-3), which defeated the RiverHawks in the state championship game last winter.

Central makes its sixth state appearance over the past seven tournaments, not including the cancelled 2020 postseason. The RiverHawks won the title in the 2017 season, the only championship in that span.

Luther (26-2) returns to the state tournament after a one-year absence, seeded second in Division 4. The Knights will face off against three-seed Whitehall (22-6) on Thursday night in the semifinal, and would face the winner of a matchup between one-seed Saint Mary Catholic (26-2) and four-seed Kenosha St. Joseph (18-10).

The Knights’ only trip to state in program history came in 2021, and this year’s squad looks to finish longtime coach Brad Schaper’s career with a bang.