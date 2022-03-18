WIAA state boys basketball: West Salem eyes up Haertle challenge

MADISON — The first WIAA state tournament in West Salem High School boys basketball history has turned into its first championship game.

With that progress, it is only fitting that it also becomes the Panthers' biggest challenge.

West Salem (27-1) did plenty of good things during a 71-61 semifinal victory over Brillion on Thursday, but it's generally accepted that it will have to duplicate that performance and do a little more when it squares off with Lake Country Lutheran (27-2) in Saturday's championship game — with an approximate 2:30 p.m. tip-off — at the Kohl Center in Madison.

A large part of that reasoning comes from the presence of 6-foot-4 guard Luke Haertle, who has committed to join the University of Wisconsin program as a preferred walk-on next season.

"Oh, boy, they are really, really good," West Salem coach Mark Wagner said Thursday night of the Lightning, who beat St. Thomas More 70-43 in their semifinal on Thursday. "And Haertle is a stud. We have to find a way to slow him down, that's for sure."

Haertle averages 23.2 points and 9.9 rebounds per game for a team that has won seven straight games since a 71-68 loss to Waukesha Catholic Memorial. Lake Country Lutheran's only other loss this season was an 80-69 setback at the hands of Division 2 state qualifier and defending state champion Pewaukee.

Haertle had 35 points and 11 boards during the semifinal victory over St. Thomas More and will be quite the challenge for West Salem, which has won 16 straight games since its loss to Division 1 Eau Claire Memorial on Jan. 15.

The Panthers were phenomenal defensively and in the rebounding game against Brillion, using 24 offensive rebounds for a nice chunk of second-chance points and working together to force 6-8 Division I prospect Jeremy Lorenz to work hard for 22 points.

Haertle might be different kind of animal with his game and supporting cast. The Lions had trouble establishing a second scorer, and the Lightning have more options for that.

Noah Howard is a 6-foot guard with 59 3-pointers and a 15.8-point scoring average. He had 17 points and made 3 of 5 attempts from the 3-point line in Thursday's semifinal.

"Howard's a great shooter," Wagner said. "We have to find a way to make the other guys on the floor beat us because those two are so good."

Wagner had a full day Friday to formulate a plan, and the Panthers practiced at Madison College. Wagner also said the team would take in the Central game Friday afternoon as a break from preparation.

"I think it's a good thing," Wagner said of the day between games. "You at least get a chance to prepare, and (the Lightning) run a patterned offense with a lot of screening, and those are hard to defend anyway. It will be nice to at least get some time to work on it."

West Salem will use its familiar team attack to counter anything Lake Country Lutheran attempts, and the good thing is that it has balance in the paint and on the perimeter.

The Panthers are comfortable with any game pacing, and the trio of Brett McConkey, CJ McConkey and Peter Lattos will be key in trying to limit Haertle's success in the lane.

"He's a dangerous 3-point shooter, but I thought what he did (against St. Thomas More) was was off the dribble and getting in the lane," Wagner said. "Distributing and finishing, I thought, were his strengths in that game.

"We have to take that away and try to keep him out of the lane, but we also know that's a lot easier said than done."

