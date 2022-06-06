WIAA state boys golf: Holmen's Brennan Dirks 35th in Division 1, La Crosse Aquinas' Sam Dobbins 25 in Division 2

KOHLER, Wis. — Holmen High School senior Brennan Dirks and Aquinas senior Sam Dobbins completed first rounds at the WIAA state boys golf tournament at Blackwolf Run Golf Course on Monday.

Dirks shot an 8-over-par 80 to put himself in a tie for 35th place in Division 1 after one round. Dobbins shot an 11-over 83 and is tied for 25th place in Division 2 with one round left in the tournament.

Lakeland took a three-shot lead over second-place over second-place Kettle Moraine in the team standings after round one in Division 1 with a 301. Eau Claire is third (310), and Milwaukee Marquette and Middleton share fourth (315).

Madison Edgewood School of the Sacred Heart is the Division 2 leader after its first round of 3111 in Division 2. Appleton Xavier is second (316), Berlin third (321), Milwaukee's University school fourth (324) and Winneconne fifth (326).

Dirks shot an even 36 on the first round and six bogeys and a triple bogey on the back. He did birdie the par-3 seventh, but the 44 on the back dropped him in the individual standings.

Dirks had two bogeys and two birdies on the front nine.

Dobbins shot a 2-over 38 on the front and a 9-over 45 on the back. He highlighted his round with birdies on No. 4, 9 and 15, but he had three bogeys, a double bogey and a triple bogey on the back nine.

Kettle Moraine's Alex Koenig and Winneconne's Winston Knobloch are the individual leaders heading into Tuesday.

Koenig shot a 2-under 70 to grab first place in Division 1, and Knobloch shot an even-par 72 to rise to the top in Division 2.

