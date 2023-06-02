MADISON — Aquinas sophomore Anderson Fortney is still in the hunt for a WIAA Division 2 boys tennis championship after winning a pair of matches at the state tournament Friday at Nielsen Stadium.

The fourth-seeded Fortney (26-4) started his day with a second round victory over senior teammate Joe O'Flaherty (23-3) 6-0, 6-2. Fortney then went on to win over New Berlin Eisenhower junior Sonu Beeram 6-1, 6-3.

Fortney is now one win away from the state finals, starting Saturday with a semifinal match against the top seed from University School of Milwaukee, Max Watchmaker.

Third-seeded West Salem sophomore Kyle Hehli (25-1) lost his first match of the season in the quarterfinal round. After taking care of Brookwood Academy’s Rohan Singh 6-1, 6-2 in the second, Hehli went to three sets with junior Hayden Latus of Catholic Memorial, falling 2-6, 6-1, 10-6.

Hehli is still alive for a potential third-place finish, facing Appleton Xavier junior Joshua Horak for a spot in the third-place match.

The duo of junior Shane Willenbring and sophomore Mitchell Fortney from Aquinas was eliminated in the second round 6-4, 6-3 by Calvin Sharpe and Jonathan Orth of The Prairie School.

Logan junior Danil Roberts and freshman Maxim Roberts lost in the second round as well, falling 6-4, 4-6, 11-9 to New Berlin Eisenhower’s Alex Schmidt and Luke Yoon.

The championship semifinals and consultation bracket matches begin at 9:30 a.m Saturday.