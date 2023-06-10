MADISON — The Aquinas High School boys tennis team was eliminated in the semifinal round of the WIAA team state tournament at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium on Saturday morning.

The third-seeded Blugolds (18-5) came up on the short end of a 6-1 score to second-seeded University School of Milwaukee (14-6). University School was then swept 7-0 by top-seeded Brookfield Academy (24-4) in the Division 2 championship matchup.

Three of the seven matches went three sets, and the Aquinas duo of senior Lars Gundersen and junior Michael Johnson at No. 3 doubles prevailed with a 6-4, 7-6 (3) victory over sophomore Beckett Stratton and freshman Will Merluzzi.

University School won all three of the three-set matches.

Oliver Boyd held off Joe O'Flaherty 5-7, 6-0, 10-7 at No. 2 singles, Srikar Mudili beat Jaeden Silcox 4-6, 6-0, 10-7 at No. 3 singles, and Marco Gajic and Joey Darrow topped Sam Dickinson and Patrick Gundersen 6-2, 4-6, 10-8 at No. 2 doubles.

Two-time Division 2 singles champion Max Watchmaker beat Aquinas sophomore Anderson Fortney 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, and Aquinas freshman Tegan Schott lost a 6-0, 6-2 match to Hayden Baum at No. 4.

University School's Miles Gourlay and Jack Gilpin beat Aquinas' Shane Willenbring and Mitchell Fortney 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles.