WIAA state boys tennis: West Salem's Hehli brothers first area boys champs in 55 years

The ease with which such a rare feat was accomplished might be the most impressive part of the story.

West Salem High School tennis players Jack and Kyle Hehli decided a couple of weeks ago to team up and play doubles in their only WIAA postseason together, in part because they didn't want to risk having to play each other in the quest for a Division 2 state championship.

Their decision led to a big moment for Coulee Region tennis on Saturday when the Hehlis won twice in straight sets over the top two seeds in the field to win that state title.

The Hehlis also joined the internationally known Tim and Tom Gullikson in a very elite group of local singles and doubles state champions. Oh, and the Gulliksons won their championship for Onalaska back in 1967.

Jack, a senior, and Kyle, a freshman, became the area's first boys champs in 55 years when they handed second-seeded Pranav Gogineni and Vibhu Guda of Brookfield Academy a 6-1, 6-1 defeat in the championship match at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.

Central's Angie Robarge and Katie Harrell are the most recent area champions and teamed up for a doubles title at the 1989 girls state tournament.

"The feeling hasn't set in completely yet," Jack said Saturday night. "But from all the congratulations we've received and all the people we've heard from today, it's been a pretty special day on top of winning itself.

"For me, the journey from barely (qualifying) and losing in the first round as a freshman to sixth place last year by myself and now getting to win it with Kyle, I really couldn't ask for anything more. It's amazing."

The Hehlis finished the season with a 19-0 record and ended their season with straight-set victories over the state's fourth seed, first seed and the second seed in quarterfinal, semifinal and championship matchups.

The win over Gogineni and Guda (19-7) wasn't as one-sided as the score indicates, the brothers said.

"There were definitely a lot of games during the match that were turning points," Jack said. "We won the first game, and then we broke them in the second. We got really excited for that, and I think that's what drove us the rest of the match.

"There were a lot of close points in that (first) set for sure, but we were able to take advantage of the opportunities we got."

The closest match of the tournament came against top-seeded Shaan Sharma and Joe Zimmerman (17-5) of Milwaukee's University School. The Hehlis won the first set of that one 6-3 and then pulled out the final three games in a 7-5 victory in the second set.

"We thought that was the best team we played all year," Kyle said. "It was a really close match, there were many deuces and long deuce points. They were both really strong players, and we just happened to break some serves and win a couple more points than them."

The deficit was the first the team had faced all season, but it recovered well to reserve its spot in the finals.

"We were thinking too much about the next point and the next match," Kyle said. "Coaches talked to us, calmed us down, nd we broke their serve. That gave us a lot of confidence for the rest of the match."

