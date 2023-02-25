MADISON -- Turner Campbell was confident as he entered the third period of his third-place match against Aiden Slama late Saturday morning at the Kohl Center.

Their Division 1 120-pound matchup was scoreless and Campbell maintained top position throughout the second. The Holmen High School sophomore was ready to take control of the Milton sophomore.

It started with a quick escape and went downhill for Slama from there.

Campbell beat Slama by pin at 4 minutes, 15 seconds to win his first medal at the WIAA state individual wrestling tournament.

"Last year I made it to state and got to experience it," said Campbell, who closed out his season with a 42-7 record. "I was ready to come here and win it this year, but I had a tough (quarterfinal) loss, but I came back and got third."

Campbell and Aquinas junior Jake Fitzpatrick (41-3, 113) in Division 3 emerged as third-place finishers from the Coulee Region as the three-day tournament concluded.

Campbell's medal was one of four for the Holmen program. Seniors Evelyn Vetsch (35-6, 145) and Nora Lee (34-8, 100) placed third and fifth, respectively, for the girls, and junior Preston Kratochvill (32-6, 132) added a sixth-place performance for the boys.

Campbell wrestled well after his quarterfinal loss to Oconomowoc's Kellen Wolbert (46-0), who qualified for Saturday night's championship match.

He followed up that 11-3 loss with a 2-1 victory over Arrowhead's Lucas Ryan (25-14) before beating Wisconsin Lutheran's Cohen Henn (44-7). He handed New Richmond's Luke Kamish (40-9) 13-4 to qualify for his placement match.

"I cared that I lost, but I was able to put it behind me pretty quick," Campbell said. "I've started to develop that this year.

"Last year, I'd always be nervous about my matches, but now I'm more confident in myself. If I lose, I just go back to the drawing board to figure out what I need to do."

Fitzpatrick bounced back from a 6-2 semifinal loss (sudden victory) to Glenwood City's Wyatt Unser (40-2) in the semifinals and was in complete control of his matches on Saturday.

Fitzpatrick first beat Riverdale's Brody Miess (47-12) 10-3 before finishing with a 3-0 third-place victory over Valders junior Maddux Wendling (52-9).

Wendling tried to turn Fitzpatrick -- a 106-pound state champion last year -- for the majority of the third period, but Fitzpatrick fought off the attempts. He took a quick lead against Miess and maintained it to get to that placement match.

Prairie du Chien's Luke Kramer (49-10, 152) and Blake Thiry (51-4, 195) also qualified for Division 2 third-place matches but lost them to finish fourth.

Aquinas' Roger Flege (37-9, 106) placed fourth in Division 3.

Prairie du Chien's Jeremiah Avery (51-10, 160) and Brogan Brewer (46-11, 170) won fifth-place matches in Division 2. Kratochvill, in Division 1, joined Westby's Jayden Geier (43-15, 106) and Brookwood's Dylan Powell (39-10, 120), in Division 3, as sixth-place finishers.