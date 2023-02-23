MADISON -- Preston Kratochvill was running out of time, but he didn't let the moment overwhelm him.

The Holmen High School junior was tied with Stoughton's Chance Sudeth with seconds remaining in their Division 1 132-pound quarterfinal match at the WIAA individual state wrestling meet at the Kohl Center on Thursday evening.

With the score tied at 5 and Sudeth going for a single leg, Kratochvill had to shift momentum and Sudeth to the ground. He managed to do that in the closing seconds and secure a chance to wrestle in Friday night's semifinal round.

"He was in a single leg, and I pushed into him to try and hook his leg, and he fell on his butt," he said. "I landed on top of him and got the two and two nearfall before it ended."

With that, Kratochvill (32-3) earned a 9-5 victory that gives him a third match against Menomonie's Kellen Aure (39-2) in as many weeks.

"It was pretty incredible," Holmen coach Justin Lancaster said of the quarterfinal finish. "Preston did a good job of persevering and fighting back and got the takedown.

"He stayed composed and true to himself and kept attacking."

Kratochvill led 2-0 after one period, and the match went to the third tied at 2 before Kratochvill took down Sudeth (49-5) twice on his way to a second victory in as many matches.

Kratochvill started his day with a technical fall against Sun Prairie East/West's Parker Olson in a match that was ended in 3 minutes, 55 seconds.

Kratochvill put Olson on his back five times in that match and followed it up with the win over Sudeth to become the area's lone Division 1 boys semifinalist.

Holmen teammate Turner Campbell (38-7, 120 pounds) and Tomah senior Gavin Finch (43-6, 145) joined Kratochvill as winners in the first round, but quarterfinal losses later Thursday moved both to Friday's consolation bracket. Onalaska/Luther junior Jackson Hughes (38-12, 160) joins them in the consolation brackets.

Campbell controlled Hortonville's Nolan Skebba (30-8) from start to qualify for the quarterfinals. Campbell took Skebba down in each of the first two periods and put him on his back for three points in the second to take an 8-0 lead to the third.

Campbell was then knocked out of the championship side of the bracket with an 11-3 loss to Oconomowoc's Kellen Wolbert (45-0).

"Turner is super dangerous and can beat anyone at any moment," Lancaster said. "He is very, very explosive with his attacks.

"Turner had a great day. The first kid he beat was really good."

Finch had an exciting ending to his first-round match, which he trailed 5-1 after two periods. Pewaukee's Jacob Brumer (43-6) used two second-period takedowns to build that advantage before Finch stormed back in the third.

Finch escaped and scored a takedown before Brumer escaped for a 6-4 lead. Finch then executed another takedown in the final 30 seconds to tie the score and put Brumer on his back for three points to win it.

Bay Port's Jacob Ward then pinned Finch in 36 seconds in the quarterfinal.

Holmen senior Matt McBride (39-12, 152) and West Salem/Bangor senior Andy Johnson (42-13) lost first-round matches and did not advance to consolations.

DIVISIONS 2-3: Division 2 and 3 wrestlers competed in first-round matches to qualify for quarterfinal matches that begin at 11:15 a.m. Friday, and the Coulee Region had seven winners in those bouts.

Aquinas junior Brady Lehnherr (16-4, 22-) will join six teammates who begin the tournament in the Division 3 quarterfinal round after beating Lancaster's Paxton Hanke (28-8) by pin in 3:48.

Also in Division 3, Westby sophomore Jayden Geier (42-12) won his match at 106, and Brookwood senior Dylan Powell (38-7) did the same at 120.

Geier beat Waterloo's Avery Skalitzky (37-9) by technical fall in 4:07, and Powell pinned Crandon's Brayden Madl (30-13) in 2:55.

Prairie du Chien and G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro each had two first-round winners on Thursday night.

Junior Jeremiah Avery (49-8, 160) and senior Brogan Brewer (44-9, 170) won for the Blackhawks, and juniors Jackson Blaken (45-10, 132) and Alex Wieczorek (35-16, 220) won for the Titans.

Avery won by pin, and Brewer, Blaken and Wieczorek all won by decision.

Avery pinned Spooner's Connor Melton in 4:56, and Brewer beat Clinton's DJ Vernon (22-10) 7-0. Blaken beat Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah's Colin Meiselwitz (30-13) 12-5, and Wieczorek got past Lake Country Lutheran's Nate Grooms (38-5) 7-4.