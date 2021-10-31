WIAA state cross country: Hilltoppers reach new heights

The 13th time was a charm for the Onalaska High School cross country program on Saturday.

Eight times, the Hilltoppers have taken their girls team to the WIAA Division 1 state meet. The boys had qualified four times, and none of those 12 teams had made the trip home with a championship.

That’s not a knock on any of them because getting to Wisconsin Rapids isn’t easy. It isn’t a matter of having a couple of good runners, and teams that can run on the necessary level aren’t easy to build.

Coach Darin Shepardson has his methods and has a deep understanding of race strategy, so it’s no accident that Onalaska continues to get these opportunities. Putting everything together at the same time on the biggest stage, though, is tough.

The Hilltoppers received chance No. 13 on Saturday and finally got to experience that joyous ride home. Onalaska won the boys championship at the Ridges Golf Course with a score of 89, which was just good enough to beat second-place Mequon Homestead’s 94.

But it doesn’t matter how close the final scores were for the Hilltoppers. They were champions. There was no figuring out where something went wrong or even admitting that another team went out and ran better.

No team ran better than the Hilltoppers on Saturday.

“We talked about (winning),” Shepardson said of his team, which entered the meet ranked third behind No. 1 Mequon Homestead and No. 2 Wauwatosa East by state coaches. “I pulled apart the individual teams that were here and the runners, and we looked at courses (they had run on).

“We felt that we could match teams up front and with our fifth runner being in position, we could do it.”

No pressure, Blake Burnstad.

Burnstad, of course, came through as a sophomore. So did freshman Manny Putz and seniors Ron Walters, Austin Oyen and Tyler Lee in a sport that needs everyone — not just a couple of great runners — to perform.

That was the only way for this group to make good on something started by runners like Christie Scheifer, Nancy Haines and others back in 1980 as the program’s first state-qualifying team.

Onalaska’s girls placed fifth in Class B that year, and it was the first of eight top-six state finishes for the Hilltoppers before Saturday. Three girls teams — 2008, 2010 and 2019 — placed second, and three more — 2017, 2018 and 2020 — placed third.

The boys made their state debut with an eighth-place Division 1 finish in 1996 and didn’t beat that the next three times it qualified.

Good performances, all of them. Four straight years of placing second or third? Fantastic.

But this team breaking through not just for itself, but for each and every one of those others, is special. It also wasn’t easy.

“With 1,000 meters to go, we still had some work to do,” Shepardson said. “At the mile mark, we were winning it. At the two-mile mark, Homestead was winning it.

“Over the last 1,000, we closed well and took down some folks over that last segment coming home, and that was the difference. Every one of our runners passed people in that home stretch.”

Putz was seventh overall in a time of 15 minutes, 58.6 seconds, going out faster that . Walters, who didn’t run with the team last season because he transferred from Onalaska Luther, was 18th (16:25.7).

Seniors Austin Oyen (16:41.8) and Tyler Lee (16:48.8), both of whom helped Onalaska qualify and place 10th a year ago, pushed each other to quality finishes, and Lee ran through an injury.

“He stepped in some kind of hole at the two-mile mark, and I could tell that there was something going on because his gait was a little off,” Shepardson said. “But he just kept rolling, and when Austin came up on him, he stuck with Austin. Had he fallen off, it wouldn’t have been good for us.

“Gutsy, gutsy performance.”

And then there was Burnstad, another contributor to last year’s state finish. He crossed the line 50th in 17:09.9, but his score among team runners was 29 and pushed the Hilltoppers to the top of the heap.

“When he came by me at 1,000 meters (remaining), he was 58th or 60th,” Shepardson said of Burnstad. “He just kept moving. Without him, or any one of these guys, we don’t win.”

And without those who came before them — the Hill sisters, the Malecek sisters among so many others — the confidence to go out and win may not have been there, either. These runners were shown that it can be done

Expectations are high when it comes to cross country in Onalaska. Those, combined with the dedication that accompanies them, has finally produced something that has always seemed inevitable.

The Hilltoppers are state champions, and they’ve worked hard for a long time to make that happen.

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

