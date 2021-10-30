WIAA state cross country: Onalaska boys win Division 1 state championship

Darin Shepardson was watching runners cross the finish line and trying to assess how his Onalaska High School boys team fared in biggest meet of the season.

The coach knew the teams to monitor and had a good feeling about what he saw with a strong finish from sophomore Blake Burnstad as the team's fifth runner.

"I saw a (Mequon) Homestead runner come in, and I thought he was their fifth, but I didn't know if I missed someone," Shepardson said. "And when I thought about Blake's finish (50th overall) and considered that there were probably 15, maybe 20, individuals that would be thrown out (of team scores) ahead of him, I knew that would really lower our score."

From freshman Manny Putz's seventh-place finish to Burnstad's — and with those of seniors Ron Walters, Austin Oyen and Tyler Lee between them — the Hilltoppers made program history by winning a WIAA Division 1 state championship with a score of 89 at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday.

So, how did they do it?

They did it the same way they accomplished all other accolades this fall. With teamwork and understanding exactly what had to be done for the desired outcome.

Putz led the way by running in front of the pack, then sticking with it to the end on the way to a time of 15 minutes, 59 seconds. Walters wasn't far behind and placed 18th in 16:25.7.

Oyen (16:41.8) and Lee (16:48.8) ran together, and Burnstad (17:09.9) provided a fantastic finish to cement the winning score. The third-ranked Hilltoppers edged second-place and top-ranked Mequon Homestead (94) and those two finished comfortably ahead of second-ranked and third-place Wauwatosa East (148).

"I thought there were four teams with a legitimate shot at winning," Shepardson said. "It was going to be a close meet from the firing of the gun to the last step, and we had to be ready to fight."

Putz, Shepardson said, may have gone out a little fast but didn't suffer from it. Walters ran another smart race, and Lee ran through a bit of an injury from a misstep in the middle of the race.

"We talked about not leading the race but just sitting with that lead group," Shepardson said in reference to a conversation with Putz. "Then the race gets going, and Manny's in front.

"So a little bit off the plan, but once that group got to him, he regrouped and moved really well with about a half-mile to go and got some guys over the lats 250 meters. To finish seventh in the state as a freshman is nothing but a great effort."

Putz's finish gave Onalaska six points, and Walters' 13. Oyen's added 19, Lee's 22 and Burnstad's 29. Homestead's top four runners all scored 15 or less, but its fifth added 62, which gave the balanced Hilltoppers their first championship.

"It's diffcult to be one of the smallest schools in any division," Shepardson said. "So for us to come up here and put it together against the best of the best and come out on top, that means a whole lot not just to this group of guys, but to a whole lot of Onalaska runners who have come through here and done a lot to establish Onalaska cross country as a good program."

Holmen senior Cameron LaMere also qualified for the Division 1 field and placed 45th overall with a time of 16:58.7.

DIVISION 2 BOYS: West Salem placed seventh with a score of 216 in a meet won by Shorewood (54). G-E-T was 14th (313) in the field of 16.

The Panthers were led by sophomore Brennan Garbers, who was 45th overall (17:29.1) but 21st among those running with teams. Junior Dawson Gronemus (17:42) was 55th (29th), senior Blaine Wheeler (17:42) 56th (30th), freshman Philip Gabrielsen (18:27.4) 100th (64th) and senior Max Wolf (18:40.8) 109th (72nd).

West Salem held off eighth-place Shawano (220) and fell just short of catching sixth-place Two Rivers (207).

The Red Hawks were led by senior Ethan Burmeister (17:58.9), who was 71st overall (42nd among team runners). Junior Sam Ruiter (17:59.5) was 74th (44th), senior Carter Gold (18:29.5) 102nd (66th), junior Collin Handke (18:42.2) 111th (73rd) and sophomore Xander Burmeister (18:58.1) 128th (88th).

DIVISION 3 BOYS: Aquinas finished eighth with a score of 210 as Valders (78) stopped its streak of state championships at three.

The Blugolds, who entered the meet ranked fourth, were led by sophomore Jonathan Skemp (17:12.8), who placed 16th overall and eighth among those scoring team points.

Senior Alec Taylor (18:04.2) was 54th (21st), senior Nick Drye (18:19.5) 66th (33rd), junior Tate Flege (19:03.5) 103rd (65th) and freshman Declan Gregg (19:21.1) 119th (81st) for Aquinas, which won Division 3 in 2018 and 2019 and Division 2 in 2020.

Brookwood junior Dylan Powell crossed the line 35th overall with a time of 17:46.3.

DIVISION 2 GIRLS: West Salem placed 12th with a team score of 268 in a meet won by Dodgeville/Mineral Point (88), which edged Shorewood (89).

The Panthers were just behind 11th-place New Glarus/Monticello (264), and this is their best team finish since placing ninth in 2008.

Freshman Mia Olson (21:06.8) was the top runners with a 62nd-place finish that gave West Salem 31 points. Junior Alena Donahue (21:18.2) was 74th (42nd), junior Morgan Quackenbush (21:34.8) 85th (52nd), junior Macey Tauscher (21:51.5) 96th (60th) and sophomore McKenna LaFleur (22:38.5) 122nd (82nd).

Arcadia junior Tegan Michalak finished 58th with a time of 21:03.9.

DIVISION 3 GIRLS: Melrose-Mindoro sophomore Claire Becker placed 17th overall with a time of 20:30.1, and Bangor freshman Anna Fronk was 24th with a 20:40.5.

